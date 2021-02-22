Cut 'em down: Bears take down nets with perfect conference title

By Bill Althaus

bill.althaus@examiner.net

About the only thing William Chrisman senior forward Jacque David didn’t want to do Monday night was climb a ladder to take part in the ceremonial post-game net cutting ceremony.

After the Bears finished off a 41-30 victory over the Raytown Blue Jays that capped an undefeated conference title run through the Suburban Middle Six, she was able to do just that.

But not without some reluctance.

After all her teammates had climbed the ladder – and with some encouragement from them – she cautiously took the scissors from head coach Scott Schaefer and made quick work of cutting off a piece of the net.

“I’m terrified of heights,” said David, who scored a game-high 17 points as the surging Bears wrapped up the conference campaign with a perfect 10-0 record and improved to 19-5 overall with their 12th straight victory.

“This night is so special,” David added. “This is the first conference championship for any of us, and it was so great to win it – and go undefeated – with all the girls I’ve been playing with for such a long time.”

Four of the five Bears starters Monday night – David, Krysta McCallister, Gia Moore and Amanda Szopinski – and the first reserve off the bench, Jolee Spinks, all played a role in the dominating win.

The Bears struggled on the boards but stepped up their defense, holding the high-flying Blue Jays (15-6, 5-3) to well below their season scoring average of 52 points per game, including just six in the opening quarter.

“I’m very happy for our girls. They deserve to win this conference because they have worked so hard all season,” Schaefer said.

Four of the five Bears losses came when they were missing Szopinski, a guard who keeps everyone online on the court, and the dominating David, who rules the paint.

“This is the best win ever,” said Moore, who hit three early 3-point baskets and finished with 15 points. “I love these girls and we wanted to win conference our senior year. And going undefeated made it even better.”

She paused for a moment, and added, holding her piece of the net above her head, “This is what it’s all about!”

Chrisman led 22-20 at halftime, but slowly pulled away in the third quarter as David scored eight of her 17 points in the final two periods, including a layup at the buzzer following a perfect pass from Moore.

“That pass was better than all my 3-pointers,” Moore said. “I love assists.”

Added David: “Those are the type of plays you make when you’ve been teammates for four years.”

Stevi Yancy led Raytown with nine points.