Prep basketball roundup: Chrisman edges Grain Valley late

Dayne Herl drove through the Grain Valley defense for a layup with four seconds left to lift the William Chrisman boys basketball team to a 57-55 home victory Friday.

The Bears rallied from a 29-26 halftime deficit to claim the Suburban Middle Six victory and improved to 8-15 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Grain Valley also led 46-42 after the third quarter but the Bears rallied with a 15-9 advantage in the final quarter, capped by Herl’s late drive.

Herl shot 8 of 14 from the field and finished with 19 points and four assists. Anthony Watkins, who was 10 of 17 from the field, led the Bears with 22 points.

Cole Keller amassed 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists to lead Grain Valley (6-13, 2-6). Jayden Yung added 11 points and Owen Herbert had nine on 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.

BELTON 82, FORT OSAGE 60: A big first half didn’t translate into a win for Fort Osage Friday.

The Indians managed just 14 second-half points after building a 46-43 halftime lead.

“Very good first half for us and still a close game at the start of the fourth quarter, but our old downfall of turnovers, quick shots and not playing defense came back to bite us,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said.

Trailing 56-54 after three quarters, Belton took charge with a 26-6 advantage in the final period.

Zekiah Tucker and Arthur Wyatt scored 11 points each, Braden Pottberg added nine, Trent Hogland and Danny McArthur chipped in eight each to lead the Indians (6-13, 1-7 Middle Six).

VAN HORN 60, UNIVERSITY ACADEMY 38: Brycen Dean scored 15 points to lead Van Horn to a Crossroads Conference home victory Friday.

Jaden Monday added 14 points, Allex Morales had 12 and Sean Mitchell contributed 10 as the Falcons improved to 13-8 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

OAK GROVE 63, PLEASANT HILL 56: Oak Grove shook off some rust to hold off visiting Pleasant Hill for an MRVC West win Friday.

After a 27-27 deadlock at halftime, the Panthers inched ahead 40-38 after three quarters and held on for the league win.

“"For only having three practices in the last two weeks our guys did a great job offensively all night tonight,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “We shared it well and shot it with confidence. Our motion is designed to get a variety of different looks and not focus too much on perimeter shots, and our guys did a great job not falling in love with the 3, but taking good shots when they were there. Defensively we made enough plays down the stretch but we still have to focus consistently on creating contact before we go rebound the basketball. Tonight was another positive step for our guys all around.”

Landon Chance tallied 22 points and five rebounds, Silas Hicks added 19 points, eight boards and six assists and Hunter Jones chipped in eight points to lead Oak Grove (4-13, 4-2 MRVC West), which won its third straight.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 71, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 48: Lee’s Summit North remained winless at 0-15 overall and 0-12 in the Suburban Big Eight with a loss to host Lee’s Summit West Friday.