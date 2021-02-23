Prep basketball roundup: Wildcats wrap up Big Eight title

By The Examiner staff

Just to show you how tough it is to win the Suburban Big Eight girls basketball race, Blue Springs coach Mark Spigarelli says just look at the district tournament pairings.

Spigarelli’s Wildcats closed out a second straight title in the Suburban Conference’s large-school division by throttling Liberty 55-42 Monday night in their regular-season finale.

“Very proud of our girls for winning the conference,” Spigarelli said after his team finished 11-1 in the conference while improving to 14-5 overall with its sixth straight victory. “The conference is so tough, every night is a difficult game. If you look at the district seeding, four teams from our conference are seeded No. 1 in their district tournaments.”

The Wildcats will be one of those No. 1 seeds. They will play host to the winner of Saturday’s play-in game between Grain Valley and Lee’s Summit North at 7 p.m. Monday in Class 6 District 14 play.

Blue Springs used a strong start to handle Liberty Monday. After taking a 15-9 lead after the first quarter, the Wildcats extended the advantage to 34-19 by halftime.

They made it 46-28 after three quarters and Spigarelli emptied his bench in the final period.

Sophomore guard Jada Williams scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the first half, including nine in the opening quarter. Kayleigh Jenkins and Taitlyn Afualo each added nine points and Jayla Cornelius had seven.

Ella Lawrence scored 11 points to lead Liberty, which shot just 6 of 15 from the free throw line. The Blue Jays are the No. 2 seed in Class 6 District 15.

TRUMAN 70, FORT OSAGE 31: Truman warmed up for Class 6 District 15 play by beating its opponent in that district opener.

The host Patriots raced to a 44-9 halftime lead on the way to a rout of Fort Osage in their regular season finale Monday.

“It was good to get back on the winning track. We shot the ball very well and did a good job of getting out in transition,” Truman coach Jimmy Page said. “I was really proud of the way we bounced back after a rough shooting last three games.”

The Patriots sank 12 3-pointers while improving to 10-9 overall and finishing 5-5 in the Suburban Middle Six.

Urya’ Williams fired in 23 points and led the first-half charge with 17 of those points. Taliyah Scott drained five 3-pointers on her way to 19 points and Layla Scott sank four treys and added 14 points.

Katelyn Ward scored 10 points and Brooklyn Gilpin added six to lead Fort Osage (3-16, 0-9), which travels to Truman Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Class 6 District 15 opener.

LIBERTY NORTH 63, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 61: Lee’s Summit North couldn’t hold on after a strong start in a Suburban Big Eight home loss to Liberty North Monday.

The host Broncos grabbed a 24-14 lead after one quarter and led 37-30 at halftime before Liberty North, the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 15, took command with a 21-10 advantage in the third period for a 51-47 lead.

Sisters Elauni (21) and Emani (14) Bennett combined for 35 points to lead the Broncos (4-11), who finished 1-9 in the conference. Mikiyah Holmes added 13 points.

North hosts St. Teresa’s Academy Wednesday before playing at Grain Valley at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6 District 14 opener.

Boys

LIBERTY NORTH 49, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 42: The Lee’s Summit North boys have one more chance to get a win in the regular season.

Liberty North erased the Broncos’ 10-8 first-quarter lead with a 17-8 advantage in the second period on the way to a Suburban Big Eight win Monday.

Lee’s Summit North (0-16), which finished 0-13 in league play, fell behind 37-27 after three quarters before a fourth quarter rally fell short.

“I thought we had a win in our sights, but alas the lack of clutch shooting did us in,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said.

Jeremy Moore scored 16 points to lead the Broncos, who host Rockhurst to close out the regular season Thursday before traveling to Grain Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday for the Class 6 District 14 opener.