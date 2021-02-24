Prep basketball roundup: Eagles avenge another loss in regular season finale

By The Examiner staff

The Grain Valley boys basketball team closed its regular season with five games in seven days.

The Eagles got better as it went along. After close losses to Suburban Middle Six champion Raytown and William Chrisman, Grain Valley reeled off three straight wins, including a 51-36 victory over former conference rival Odessa Wednesday night.

Grain Valley led 13-7 after the first quarter and carried a 41-32 lead into the final quarter before pulling away from the Bulldogs, who beat the Eagles 33-31 on Jan. 15 in the Pleasant Hill Tournament.

“We played five games in seven days and avenged three losses from earlier in the season,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “I am so proud of how these kids have stuck together and trusted the process. We had several guys step up and make plays in the second and third quarters with Cole (Keller) in foul trouble. Couldn't be more proud of these guys.”

Keller, who averages more than 20 points per game, was held to 10, but Jayden Yung tallied 14 and Owen Herbert added 13 to pick up the slack.

Grain Valley improved to 9-13 as they prepare to play host to winless Lee’s Summit North in their Class 6 District 14 opener at 7 p.m. Saturday.

RAYTOWN 72, FORT OSAGE 38: Fort Osage was no match for Raytown as the Blue Jays closed out a Suburban Middle Six title with a rout of the visiting Indians Wednesday.

The Blue Jays (20-5), who finished 9-1 in the conference, overwhelmed Fort Osage in the first half, building a 41-14 halftime lead with an 18-4 run in the second quarter.

“We lost to a very good Raytown team tonight. They were able to hit some shots early and our turnovers cost us again especially in the second quarter,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “But we came out and played much harder in the second half. Hopefully that gives us some momentum going into our district game on Saturday.”

Arthur Wyatt sank 9 of 10 free throws on the way to a team-high 17 points for the Indians (6-15, 1-9). Nathan Dunne added eight.

Terrence Jones poured in 29 points, including 19 in the first half, and Aaron Franklin had 21 to lead Raytown.

Fort Osage travels to Liberty North at 4 p.m. Saturday for the Class 6 District 15 opener.

Girls

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 62, ST. TERESA’S 43: Lee’s Summit North built some momentum for its district opener at Grain Valley Saturday with a win over visiting St. Teresa’s Academy Wednesday.

The Broncos raced to a 25-11 lead after the first quarter on the way to the rout. Sisters Elauni (23) and Emani Bennett (19) combined for 42 points and Lauren Draney grabbed 12 rebounds to lead North (5-11).