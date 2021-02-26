SUBSCRIBE NOW
Missouri Media High School Basketball Poll

Chris Bowie
The Examiner

(Through Feb. 26)

BOYS

CLASS1

1. South Iron

2. Mound City

3. Lockwood

4. Winston

5. Golden City

6. Leeton

7. Chadwick

8. Green City

9. Northwest (Mendon)

10. Thomas Jefferson Independent

CLASS 2

1. Crane

2. Lakeland

3. Northeast-Cairo

4. Mid-Buchanan

5. Campbell

6. Smithton

7. Oran

8. Gallatin

9. Advance

10. Galena

CLASS 3

1. Hartville

2. Springfield Greenwood

3. Monroe City

4. Thayer

5. Summit Christian Academy

6. Christian (O'Fallon)

7. Skyline

8. Strafford

9. Iberia

10. Lafayette County

CLASS 4

1. St. Louis Vashon

2. New Madrid County Central

3. MICDS

4. East Newton

5. St. Michael the Archangel

6. Blair Oaks

7. Center

8. Dexter

9. Richmond

10. Columbia Father Tolton

CLASS 5

1. St. Louis DeSmet

2. St. Louis  Cardinal Ritter

3. University City

4. Platte County

5. Logan Rogersville

6. Warrensburg

7. St. Dominic

8. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame

9. Mexico

10. Webb City

Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County.

CLASS 6

1. St. Louis Chaminade

2. Springfield Kickapoo

3. Nixa

4. Staley

5. Pattonville

6. Liberty

7. St. Louis CBC

8. Park Hill

9.  Webster Groves

10. Fort Zumwalt North

GIRLS

CLASS 1

1. Platte Valley

2. Leeton

3. Walnut Grove

4. Otterville

5. Community R-6

6. South Iron

7. North Shelby

8. Stanberry

9. Meadville

10. Norborne

CLASS 2

1. Wellington-Napoleon

2. Blue Eye

3. Richland

4. College Heights

5. Oran

6. Schuyler County

7. Greenfield

8. Archie

9. Crane

10. Polo

CLASS 3

1. Miller

2. Monroe City

3. Skyline

4. Tipton

5. Strafford

6. South Callaway

7. Steelville

8. West County

9. Sparta

10. Licking

CLASS 4

1. St. Louis Vashon

2. Maryville

3. Park Hills Central

4. Mt. Vernon

5. Macon

6. Hollister

7. Boonville

8. Doniphan

9. El Dorado Springs

10. Fatima-Westphalia

CLASS 5

1. Kansas City St. Pius X

2. West Plains

3. Willard

4. Whitfield

5. Jefferson City Helias Catholic

6. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter

7. Union

8. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame

9. Rolla

10. Mexico

CLASS 6

1. St. Louis Incarnate Word

2. Springfield Kickapoo

3. Jefferson City

4. Columbia Rock Bridge

5. Blue Springs

6. Francis Howell Central

7. Webster Groves

8. Wentzville Holt

9. Staley

10. Marquette

– Compiled by Chris Bowie, Boonville Daily News