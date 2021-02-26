Missouri Media High School Basketball Poll
Missouri Media High School Basketball Poll
(Through Feb. 26)
BOYS
CLASS1
1. South Iron
2. Mound City
3. Lockwood
4. Winston
5. Golden City
6. Leeton
7. Chadwick
8. Green City
9. Northwest (Mendon)
10. Thomas Jefferson Independent
CLASS 2
1. Crane
2. Lakeland
3. Northeast-Cairo
4. Mid-Buchanan
5. Campbell
6. Smithton
7. Oran
8. Gallatin
9. Advance
10. Galena
CLASS 3
1. Hartville
2. Springfield Greenwood
3. Monroe City
4. Thayer
5. Summit Christian Academy
6. Christian (O'Fallon)
7. Skyline
8. Strafford
9. Iberia
10. Lafayette County
CLASS 4
1. St. Louis Vashon
2. New Madrid County Central
3. MICDS
4. East Newton
5. St. Michael the Archangel
6. Blair Oaks
7. Center
8. Dexter
9. Richmond
10. Columbia Father Tolton
CLASS 5
1. St. Louis DeSmet
2. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter
3. University City
4. Platte County
5. Logan Rogersville
6. Warrensburg
7. St. Dominic
8. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame
9. Mexico
10. Webb City
Others receiving votes: Nevada, Kirksville, North County.
CLASS 6
1. St. Louis Chaminade
2. Springfield Kickapoo
3. Nixa
4. Staley
5. Pattonville
6. Liberty
7. St. Louis CBC
8. Park Hill
9. Webster Groves
10. Fort Zumwalt North
GIRLS
CLASS 1
1. Platte Valley
2. Leeton
3. Walnut Grove
4. Otterville
5. Community R-6
6. South Iron
7. North Shelby
8. Stanberry
9. Meadville
10. Norborne
CLASS 2
1. Wellington-Napoleon
2. Blue Eye
3. Richland
4. College Heights
5. Oran
6. Schuyler County
7. Greenfield
8. Archie
9. Crane
10. Polo
CLASS 3
1. Miller
2. Monroe City
3. Skyline
4. Tipton
5. Strafford
6. South Callaway
7. Steelville
8. West County
9. Sparta
10. Licking
CLASS 4
1. St. Louis Vashon
2. Maryville
3. Park Hills Central
4. Mt. Vernon
5. Macon
6. Hollister
7. Boonville
8. Doniphan
9. El Dorado Springs
10. Fatima-Westphalia
CLASS 5
1. Kansas City St. Pius X
2. West Plains
3. Willard
4. Whitfield
5. Jefferson City Helias Catholic
6. St. Louis Cardinal Ritter
7. Union
8. Cape Girardeau Notre Dame
9. Rolla
10. Mexico
CLASS 6
1. St. Louis Incarnate Word
2. Springfield Kickapoo
3. Jefferson City
4. Columbia Rock Bridge
5. Blue Springs
6. Francis Howell Central
7. Webster Groves
8. Wentzville Holt
9. Staley
10. Marquette
– Compiled by Chris Bowie, Boonville Daily News