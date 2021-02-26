Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage girls fall on senior night

By The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team honored its seniors in their final home game Thursday.

But the Indians were unable to sustain a 26-24 halftime lead and fell 56-50 to Platte County.

Fort Osage grabbed the lead at the break but Platte County outscored the Indians 16-11 in the third quarter to take control with a 40-37 lead entering the final period.

Seniors Katelyn Ward and Brooklynn Gilpin each scored 12 points and combined to sink seven 3-pointers to pace the Indians (3-18). Ashlyn Buntin added seven points.

“(The) night was all about our four seniors. All four seniors started and they gave it their all for their last home game of their high school careers,” said assistant coach Jordan Lewis, filling in head coach Lindsay Thompson’s absence. “We always push the 3 Es – ‘effort, enthusiasm and energy.’ Every girl that is part of the varsity squad provided it whether they were on the court or on the bench. It was a tough loss, but the girls battled till the end and the seniors were able to leave the court with 3 seconds left to a standing O.”

“Brooklynn and Kate led our team in points by shooting well from the perimeter. (Seniors) Kyra (McIntosh) and Kenadi (Thomas) led the team in rebounds. This was a huge team pick-me-up and I feel like the girls are ready for districts on Saturday.”

Fort Osage faces host Truman at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 6 District 15 opener. The winner advances to meet top-seeded Liberty North at 7 p.m. Monday.

OAK GROVE 55, PLEASANT HILL 53: Oak Grove edged Pleasant Hill 8-6 in overtime to end the regular season with an MRVC West victory Thursday night.

Pleasant Hill had a 9-8 advantage in the fourth quarter to tie it at 47 and send the game to overtime. Oak Grove trailed 23-21 at halftime but grabbed a 39-38 lead entering the fourth.

Mackenzie Mann posted 16 points and nine rebounds and Destiny Valentine had a double-double of 10 points and 10 boards to lead Oak Grove (10-9, 3-3 MRVC West). Kealyn Wilkinson added 10 points, Makenna Gray had eight and Sadie Rissler 6 for the Panthers, who have won three straight heading into a Class 4 District 14 semifinal at Knob Noster at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Boys

ROCKHURST 53, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 34: Lee’s Summit North ended the regular season winless with a loss to visiting Rockhurst Thursday.

It was the first time the Broncos had gone without a regular season win in program history.

North (0-17) fell behind 26-11 at halftime and couldn’t recover despite a 17-11 surge in the third quarter.

The Broncos travel to Grain Valley Saturday for a 7 p.m. first-round game in the Class 6 District 14 tournament.