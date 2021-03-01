Prep basketball roundup: Patriots rout Fort Osage again, advance

By The Examiner staff

The Truman girls basketball team made it two big wins in a row against Fort Osage.

The Patriots, after defeating the Indians 70-31 in their regular season finale last Monday, routed them again 57-25 in the first round of the Class 6 District 15 tournament Saturday at Truman High School.

Truman jumped to a 17-7 lead after one quarter as Urya’ Williams scored eight of her game-high 22 points in the opening period.

Leading 32-17 at halftime, the Patriots blew it open with an 18-3 run in the third quarter for a 50-20 advantage.

“We rebounded the ball well and shot it really good from the free throw line. Our transition offense was really good,” Truman coach Jim Page said. “That is how we need to play all the time. We need to put the other team on their heels defensively. Going to have to shoot it better from 3 against Liberty North.”

Truman (11-9) travels to Liberty North (12-8) for a 7 p.m. Monday semifinal.

Taliyah Scott added 11 points and La’Mourieaa Shaw had eight to help spark Truman.

Katelyn Ward tallied 10 points and Brooklynn Gilpin chipped in six to lead Fort Osage, which finished 3-19.

Boys

LIBERTY NORTH 74, FORT OSAGE 46: A slow start doomed the Fort Osage boys in a Class 6 District 15 first-round loss to host Liberty North Saturday.

The Indians pulled within eight in the third quarter but Liberty North pulled away to advance to Tuesday’s semifinals at crosstown rival Liberty.

“We did not start off very strong, and struggled to score for much of the first half. We went on a run in the third quarter and were actually able to cut their double-digit lead to eight,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said after his team finished 6-16. “Had two miscues right after that and they were able to stretch their lead very quickly and then knock down free throws to build it even further in the fourth quarter.

“This is a very good group of kids we enjoyed around them especially with all the unusual circumstances. They will be missed.”

Fort Osage fell behind 11-4 after one quarter and the Eagles extended their lead to 30-13 by halftime.

Braden Pottberg scored 10 of his team-high 18 points to help fuel the third-quarter run. Arthur Wyatt finished with 12 and Greg Menne had eight for the Indians.

Justis Braden totaled 19 points to lead Liberty North (8-17).

KNOB NOSTER 67, OAK GROVE 44: Oak Grove kept it close for a half before host Knob Noster pulled away in the second half for a first-round win Saturday in the Class 4 District 14 tournament.

“It's never easy to have your season end, and this year was no exception.” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said after his team finished 4-16. “We did what we needed to do defensively in the first half today and held their best players in check, which was our game plan going in. Unfortunately, we weren't able to take advantage on the offensive end and struggled to get any consistency with our half-court offense.”

Oak Grove trailed 31-25 at halftime and 43-33 after three quarters but Knob Noster had a 24-11 advantage in the fourth to turn it into a rout.

Silas Hicks tallied 18 points and Hunter Jones added 12 to pace Oak Grove.

Knob Noster advances to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at top-seeded St. Michael the Archangel Catholic (17-5).