Prep district basketball roundup: Chrisman rolls into district title game

By The Examiner staff

The William Chrisman girls basketball team will take a 13-game winning streak into Thursday’s district championship.

The Bears built a big first-half lead and coasted to a 59-42 Class 5 District 14 semifinal victory over Lincoln Prep at home Monday night.

The Bears jumped to an 11-4 lead after one quarter and extended that to 25-10 by halftime.

Senior forward Jacque David scored seven of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter to get Chrisman off to the strong start.

Gia Moore sank three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points, Mele Taula added 10 and Jolee Spinks contributed all eight of her points in the fourth quarter as the Bears improved to 20-5.

Rian Raney scored 10 points to lead Lincoln Prep.

The No. 2-seeded Bears travel to No. 1 St. Pius X (21-2) to face the No. 3-ranked Class 5 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll in the 6 p.m. Thursday championship game.

St. Pius advanced with an 84-18 rout of Van Horn in the other semifinal. Van Horn finished with a 4-18 record.

RAYTOWN 78, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 74: Raytown rallied in the fourth quarter to tie it and outscored Blue Springs South 10-6 in overtime to claim a Class 6 District 14 semifinal win.

Blue Springs South took a 19-14 lead after the first quarter and led 45-39 entering the fourth period.

But the host Blue Jays (17-7) outscored the Jaguars 29-23 in the fourth to tie it at 68 and send it to overtime.

“Happy we were able to have a season and got to return to some sort of normalcy for the girls. Hard to end the season like this but Raytown never quit and played well down the stretch,” Jaguars coach Kory Lower said after his team finished 14-7.

Saneea Bevley fired in 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, to lead Blue Springs South. Jaidynn Mason added 21 points – 18 in the second half and overtime – and Hannah Smith had 12.

Kaylani Hoskin led a balanced Raytown attack with 16 points as six Blue Jays scored nine points or more. Amani Henry tallied 14, Im’Unique White added 12, Gladys Brown had 11 and Summer Yancy and Victoria Jones each chipped in nine.

Second-seeded Raytown travels to top-seeded Blue Springs at 7 p.m. Thursday for the championship.