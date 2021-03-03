Prep district basketball roundup: Bears stave off Lincoln Prep for shot at title

By The Examiner staff

A strong second quarter helped boost the William Chrisman boys basketball team into the district final.

The host Bears built a 10-point halftime lead and withstood a late charge by Lincoln Prep to hold on for a 51-47 win in a Class 5 District 14 semifinal Tuesday night.

Chrisman improved to 9-17 and advanced to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game at crosstown rival and top-seeded Van Horn (16-9).

“I thought we played well and came out with a good intensity,” Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. “Looking forward to playing Van Horn on Friday night. Should be a great championship game.”

Van Horn claimed a 61-57 win in a regular season game on Dec. 18.

William Chrisman outscored Lincoln Prep 17-12 in the second quarter to open up a 30-20 halftime lead. Anthony Watkins and Alex Atagi led the second-period charge by combining for 15 of the 17 points.

The Bears led 40-28 entering the final quarter, when Lincoln Prep pulled within 46-44 with 1:06 remaining.

Watkins finished with 17 points, matching team-high honors with Dayne Herl, who scored seven points in the first quarter. Atagi finished with eight points.

RAYTOWN 46, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 44: Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said his team executed the game plan nearly flawlessly.

But in the end, Raytown had enough to rally past the Jaguars for a Class 6 District 14 semifinal victory.

Raytown (21-5) advances to face top-seeded Blue Springs (18-5) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

“That was a high-level high school basketball game,” Smith said. “It’s a shame that either team had to lose – and I’m sick to my stomach that our kids didn’t come away with a victory – but our guys did everything we asked of them. They executed our game plan really well and competed like crazy … We just came up a little short. I’m extremely proud to be their coach.”

Blue Springs South jumped to a big 18-9 lead after one quarter and clinged to a 37-35 lead entering the final period. The Blue Jays outscored South 11-7 in the final quarter for the win.

The Jaguars held Raytown star forward Aaron Franklin to 14 points, below his 22.3 scoring average. But Kellen Brownlee provided the spark for the Blue Jays, sinking five 3-pointers for all of his 15 points.

Senior forward Devin Tomlinson scored 13 points and senior guard Quinton Robertson added 12 on four 3-pointers to lead the Jaguars in their final high school games.

“They left it all on the floor,” Smith said of the senior duo.