St. Michael, Oak Grove girls advance to district final

The Class 4 District 14 girls basketball championship is set.

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic and Oak Grove each claimed semifinal wins Wednesday to advance to Friday’s 6 p.m. championship game at St. Michael.

The top-seeded Guardians downed Odessa 54-36 with seniors Clare Scheier and Audrey Maglich helping lead the way.

Oak Grove used a big second-quarter run to knock off second-seeded Knob Noster 60-41.

Host St. Michael opened up a 26-14 halftime lead in its victory over Odessa.

Scheier and Jacqueline DeMarea each scored 12 points and Maglich added 10 for St. Michael, which improved to 16-8 and has won four of its last five entering Friday’s championship.

Oak Grove led 15-12 after the first quarter but took control with a 19-8 run in the second for a 34-20 halftime lead.

The Panthers then put it out of reach by outsourcing Knob Noster 16-8 in the third period for a 50-28 advantage.

Mackenzie Mann fired in 21 points to lead the way for Oak Grove, which improved to 11-9 with its fourth straight victory. Destiny Valentine added 15 points, Sadie Rissler had 12 and Makenna Gray and Mya Blansit each chipped in with six.