St. Michael basketball teams advance to sectionals

By The Examiner staff

The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic basketball teams are both headed to the Class 4 state playoffs.

The St. Michael girls built a big lead early and cruised to a 43-24 victory over Oak Grove in the Class 4 District 14 championship game Friday, a day after the boys edged Kansas City Southeast 61-57.

The boys face Barstow at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Van Horn High School. The girls travel to El Dorado Springs Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their Class 4 sectional playoff.

The girls team jumped to a 14-4 lead over Oak Grove after one quarter Friday and extended the advantage to 27-10 by halftime.

Victoria Swingle led the way for the Guardians (17-8), firing in 17 points. Audrey Maglich added 13 and Clare Scheier had eight.

Mackenzie Mann and Makenna Gray each scored seven points and Kealyn Wilkinson chipped in six to pace Oak Grove, which finished 11-10.

Michael Haggerty led the way for the St. Michael boys against Southeast with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks.

Deuce Roberts added 12 points, five boards and four blocks, Jayden Renfrow contributed 13 points and six rebounds and Josh Oberkrom had nine points, three blocks and three boards as the Guardians improved to 19-5 with their fifth straight win.