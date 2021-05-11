William Chrisman High School hires boys assistant as girls basketball head coach

It didn't take long for William Chrisman High School activities director Greg McGhee to find a replacement for veteran girls basketball coach Scott Schaefer, who led the Bears to their first final four appearance since 1993.

"He was right here in our building," McGhee said, as he introduced Eric Schroer, who served as an assistant to his longtime friend and boys basketball coach Jake Kates. "We're excited about Eric taking over our girls program."

Schaefer, who won his 600th career game last season with the Bears and who won four state titles while coaching in Kansas, left Chrisman to return to his alma mater in Nebraska.

"With the program Coach Schaefer developed, I'm excited to come in and join the girls basketball program," said Schroer, who was helping plan his young son's birthday party.

"We're not going to try and invent the wheel. We have a strong program that Coach Schaefer and his staff made even stronger, and I am honored to be the new head coach here at Chrisman."

Schroer, who has head coaching experience at both the collegiate and prep levels, said he has had one stint as a girls coach.

"With my daughter's fourth grade basketball team," he said, laughing. "Does that count?”

Schroer was the head boys coach at Lone Jack High School for two years and an assistant at Lee's Summit West for four years. He also served as an assistant coach for eight years in the men's program at Avila University.

"I see this as a great opportunity,” Schroer said. “I don't see any real difference between coaching the guys and the girls. And I can't wait to get started."

Neither can his players, many of whom dropped by his social studies class to say hello and introduce themselves.

"Because I worked with the boys team on Coach Kates' staff – and I can't thank Coach Kates enough for giving me his blessing for me to take this job – I've been around many of the girls. And I watched them this season, and what a season.

"We are losing a lot of talent to graduation, but we have many players coming back, and it was great to talk with a lot of them today when they dropped by my classroom to say hello."