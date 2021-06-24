Fort Osage basketball's Arthur Wyatt is prepared to assume the leadership role for 2021-22 season

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Arthur Wyatt, who is projected to be the senior leader for Fort Osage when the 2021-22 basketball season comes around, was disappointed.

And the senior-to-be didn't mind who knew it.

His Indians had lost all three scrimmages and he wanted to have a heart-to-heart talk with head coach Josh Wilson following losses to Grain Valley, Hogan Prep and host Van Horn.

"Arthur proved what type of a leader he is going to be for the team this season," said Wilson, who will be coaching a young and inexperienced team this winter. "He wasn't happy with the outcome, and that's why we have these scrimmages. We had four incoming freshmen playing, we were missing some of our key starters (who were involved in other sports) and Arthur wanted to talk to me about it after our last scrimmage."

The Arthur Wyatt who was visiting with his coach at Van Horn Monday afternoon was light years away from the skinny freshman Wilson remembers from three years ago.

"Arthur has grown so much, physically and mentally, the past three years and I can't wait to see what he does his senior season," Wilson said. "He led us in scoring (12.0), rebounds (8.0) and steals (1.5) last season and there were probably some other areas he led us in, too.

"He's 6-foot-3 and he's going to be a sleeper this season because no one really knows about him because he didn't start playing comp ball until he was in seventh or eighth grade."

Wyatt corrects his coach, adding, "I actually started competitive ball when I was a freshman. A skinny freshman who played junior varsity ball hoping to make it to varsity someday."

That hope is now reality and he believes he can make a difference this season for the Indians.

"I've grown a lot, but what I'm most proud of is my basketball IQ," Wyatt said. "I know the game now. I understand what's going on out on the court. I understand what Coach Wilson is talking about at practice and during our games and I can't wait for the season to start."

Wyatt's game took giant strides last summer when he became the only Indians basketball player to seek out a summer team.

"I played on coach Keith Hayes' AAU team and I really got better last summer," Wyatt said. "I want basketball to be a big part of my life for a long time. I want to go on and play in college, and after college I would like to play pro ball somewhere. I just love the game so much, and so much of my passion for the game has come from working with Coach Wilson and playing at Fort Osage."