William Chrisman's Dayne Herl juggles football and basketball, gives '110 percent' to each sport

By Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The sizzling asphalt parking lot outside of the Van Horn High School auditorium was tepid compared to the shooting exhibition that was going on inside.

William Chrisman’s Dayne Herl, who will be a senior this fall, was effortlessly draining 3-point shots to lead his Bears to a comeback win in one of the simulated basketball games against Truman, Staley and North Kansas City during a recent Van Horn Thursday Throw Down session.

It's been a summer to remember for Herl, who will be the Chrisman quarterback this fall and the man with the key to the Bears' offense when basketball rolls around.

And he can't wait for the spotlight because he is going to make sure it shines on his teammates – in both sports.

"I don't know what people are expecting from us in football and basketball this upcoming season, but I think we're really going to be good in both sports," said Herl, who has hopscotched across the Midwest this summer, participating in elite football camps and basketball tournaments.

"I love playing both sports and am working hard this summer so I can help our teams have success this upcoming season. We really loaded up on (football) camps in June, and now I'm basically working out with our basketball team, and whatever team or activity I'm working on, I'm giving it my all, 110 percent."

In basketball, he's fine-tuning his already strong offensive game, while working on ball handling and defense. At the football camps, he is learning what it takes to be a leader – on and off the field – and has led the Bears to much success, like a second-place overall finish at the Lansing (Iowa) 7-on-7 Camp.

"We have some big-time offensive threats this season," Herl said, "and I can't wait to start practice every day and get the season started. People are always asking how I practice both sports during the summer, and you just have to learn how to manage your time. And when you're at a football camp, you focus on that sport, and when you're at a basketball camp, you focus on basketball."

Herl is happy to be able to play basketball at Van Horn this summer – even after the Falcons ended his team's season in the district championship in early March.

"It's great that Van Horn has opened its gym and let us (Chrisman and Truman) come over and work out, scrimmage and participate in different games," Herl said. "It shows how cool Independence is – that a coach from a rival school would want kids from Truman and Chrisman to come to his school and work with his players."

And Van Horn coach Max Sollars says the Monday scrimmages and Thursday Throw Downs benefit everyone.

"Truman and Chrisman get better and we get better playing against them and some of the other premier teams in the area," said Sollars, who led the Falcons to the Class 5 state final four last season, finishing in third place. "This gives kids the chance to play in Independence and we all benefit."