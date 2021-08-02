Oak Grove advances to regional despite loss in American Legion state final

The Examiner staff

The Oak Grove Post 379 team will get to compete in the American Legion baseball Mid-South Regional after all.

Despite a 10-4 loss to Washington Post 218 in the Missouri American Legion State Tournament final Saturday at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia, both teams will travel to Hastings, Nebraska, for the Aug. 4-8 regional.

Oak Grove manager Jeff Wright said he didn’t know why his team was awarded a spot in the regional.

“I do not know why that is the case, but we are thrilled with the opportunity,” said Wright, whose Post 379 team returned to senior AAA (U19) Legion baseball this summer after a few years as a junior AA squad.

Oak Grove bounced back from a loss to Washington Post 218 in the winners’ bracket final Friday by defeating Cape Girardeau Post 63 19-9 in six innings later Friday night.

That put Post 379 in Saturday’s championship, but it fell 10-4 to Washington again.

Oak Grove grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Washington on RBI groundouts by Dalton Chaney and Cole Chaney.

Washington, though, tied it with two runs in the second inning and took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth.

Brody Armstrong had two hits and an RBI and Haiden Armstrong added two hits to lead Oak Grove against Washington.

Oak Grove rallied from an 8-2 deficit to top Cape Girardeau 19-9 in an elimination game late Friday.

Oak Grove moved to within 8-6 with four runs in the fourth inning but grabbed a 13-8 lead with seven runs in the fifth.

Shayton Wright followed bases-loaded walks by Evan Howard and Haiden Armstrong with an RBI single. Brody Armstrong and Cole Chaney capped the fifth by each hitting two-run singles.

“We got down 8-2 early ... after sitting through almost an hour and a half rain delay in the top of the first inning, and that's tough mentally to overcome,” Jeff Wright said. “However, with a consistent approach at the plate, we were able to finally break through against the opposing pitcher.”

Oak Grove tacked on six more runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it early on the mercy rule.

Bryce Smith pitched two innings, allowing two hits, a walk and a run to earn the win in relief of Nick Reeves. Reeves allowed six hits and eight runs – though only two were earned – in four innings.

“We were fortunate enough to have Bryce Smith back from injury to provide solid relief on the mound,” Jeff Wright said. “Once the bats got going, the hitting was contagious, and we were able to flip the score in the fifth inning. I was proud of the complete team effort, and it was nice to see the team not let off the gas in the sixth inning to get the spread.”

Haiden Armstrong finished with two doubles, a single, two RBIs, three runs and a stolen base. Shayton Wright was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base, Brody Armstrong had a hit, two walks, four RBIs and two runs, and Cole Chaney, Howard and Connor Hernandez each had two hits and two RBIs.