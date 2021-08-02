Team USA's women's basketball duo Jada Williams and Grace Slaughter prepare for championships in Mexico

Two of the best U16 girls basketball players in the United States live just a few miles apart in Eastern Jackson County.

They shared a U14 gold medal championship going into their freshman year of high school and last month were named to the USA Basketball women’s U16 national team after a tryout camp.

And they joined each other Saturday afternoon at the Hall’s store in Crown Center for a special autograph appearance, sponsored by Cherry Co., a sports attire line in Kansas City.

Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter and longtime friend Jada Williams of Blue Springs High School – who have each earned all-state honors their first two seasons in high school – took center stage at the signing and thrilled fans both young and old.

They will soon leave for Mexico in hopes of winning – and sharing – their second Team USA national championship at the FIBA Americas women’s U16 tournament. That had originally been scheduled for Santiago, Chile, but the site was recently moved to Mexico for a variety of health reasons.

“I don’t care where we play, I just want to get back on the court with Grace and my girls and win another national championship,” said Williams, who has verbally committed to UCLA entering her junior season.

And judging by the crowd of fans who went to Hall’s to meet the dynamic duo, many share that enthusiasm.

“There were so many little girls, and a few little boys, who were all so shy, but they told Jada and me that we were their role models,” said Slaughter, who has committed to play at Missouri in college.

“That was the most special moment for both of us. We do everything we can to be role models when we are playing, or when we are at an event like this.

“When I was 6 or 7, and if I would have had the chance to meet a USA player, I probably would have fainted. We want to make any meet and greet special for everyone who attends.”

Both Slaughter and Williams said they practiced their autographs before the event.

“Well, since were signing T-shirts I wanted to make sure my autograph was readable,” Slaughter said. “And I added my favorite Bible verse after each one of my signatures – Hebrews 12:11 (“No discipline seems pleasant at the time. Later on, however, it produces a harvest of bountiful righteousness and peace.”)

Williams shared Slaughter’s pre-signing practice session.

“You want to have everyone read what you write,” giggled Williams, “so I took some time and practiced. And I also believe it’s important to show your respect and love of God.”

Williams added Psalms 18:2 (“The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.”) to her signature.

Because of the move to Mexico, training camp for the 16U USA team begins Aug. 13, with games starting Aug. 21.

“We’re going to miss a week of school,” Slaughter said, “but I think that will be OK if we bring back gold medals.”

Added Williams: “And that’s the plan!”