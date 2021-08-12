Blue Springs' Jada Williams, Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter eager to represent country on Team USA

Grain Valley High School’s Grace Slaughter closes her eyes and tries to imagine what it will be like when she stands for the national anthem and represents the United States.

She and USA teammate Jada Williams of Blue Springs High School, who live within a few miles of each other in Eastern Jackson County, are members of the 2021 USA Basketball Women's U16 National Team that will compete in Guanajuato, Mexico, in the FIBA Americas U16 Championship beginning Aug. 23.

"I just try to imagine what it is going to be like representing my country," said Slaughter, who has made a verbal commitment to play at Missouri. "Standing for the national anthem before I play for my country – just thinking about it gives me chills."

They leave for Washington, D.C., to join their USA teammates and then head for Mexico for the national tournament that was originally scheduled to be played in Santiago, Chile, but with all the new COVID-19 protocols, it was moved to Mexico.

"I don't care where we play," said Williams, who has made a verbal commitment to play at UCLA, "I just want to play for Team USA, share it with Grace and put Kansas City basketball on the map while we represent our country."

Both players have been keeping a low profile as they have to pass several COVID-19 tests before they leave for Mexico.

"When we get to Washington, and then get to Mexico, we are going to be in a bubble for about two weeks," said Slaughter, referring to a week of practice and the international tournament. "I have only left my house to practice (alone) in a gym with my mom or dad.

"We're going to be in a bubble for sure in Mexico, and we're used to that because that's how it was in Indianapolis when they selected the team."

They made the final cut of 12 after eight trial sessions that featured 34 of the top players in their age group from across the country.

The 34 finalists were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee. Coach Sue Phillips said it was difficult determining the final 12 players.

“The (practices) were extremely competitive, which made it incredibly difficult to get down to 12 players,” said Phillips, who is serving for a second time as the USA U16 National Team head coach after having led the 2013 USA U16 squad to a gold medal. “It’s never an easy decision to have to cut players who gave everything they had, but we feel that the 12 players we will be taking to (Mexico) for the FIBA Americas U16s will give us the best opportunity to continue the USA’s success at the event and bring home another gold medal.

“This team has a lot of versatility, which is important in these competitions, and immense talent for this age level. I’m really happy with this team and I can’t wait to get back together for training camp in August.”

Slaughter and Williams just completed their sophomore seasons and have been all-state selections in each of their first two high school campaigns. Now they’re ready to represent the best of America.

Williams said every time she thinks about playing for her country, she smiles.

"It's all just unbelievable," Williams said. "I am smiling from ear to ear."