Team USA's Grace Slaughter celebrated by family, friends after FIBA Americas opener

Bill Althaus

The Examiner/USA Today Network

Two monster pizzas, peanut butter brownies and a variety of other tasty desserts filled the kitchen counter in the Slaughter home in Grain Valley Monday evening.

One by one, friends, family members, teammates and Grain Valley High School basketball coach Randy Draper and his wife Michelle dropped by to watch Eagles junior Grace Slaughter and her Team USA teammates take on Chile in the FIBA Americas U16 Women's Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico.

They eyed the food, found a comfortable spot to sit and began watching USA's 117-23 rout of their opening opponent.

The biggest cheer of the evening came at the 5:45 mark of the first period when Slaughter entered the game, stole a pass and hit a layup for her first points.

"My role in high school is to score, but my role on this team to help everyone out – that might be by scoring, passing, playing defense, whatever we need," Slaughter said by phone after the game in which she tallied two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 14-plus minutes of court time.

More:Team USA's women's basketball duo Jada Williams and Grace Slaughter prepare for championships in Mexico

She was thrilled to see her family room filled with so many people who are so special in her life.

"I loved those photos," said Slaughter, whose father Brian is in Mexico, but he cannot come in contact with Grace because she and her teammates are in a bubble to prevent any of them from contracting COVID-19. "It was just so special to see so many people supporting me back home – all my family members who mean so much to me, my friends and teammates and Coach Draper. That means a lot to me."

And she means so much to everyone who was at her home in Grain Valley.

"Grace is a great sister, and that is why I am so proud of her," said her younger sister Olivia, an eighth grader. "I'm proud of her because my family and I see how hard she works to make basketball look easy – and it's not easy. She is getting all the recognition she deserves, and I love that."

So does her mother, Becky.

"The thing I am most proud of is that she is out of her element – and all she wants to do is make this team the best team it can be," Becky said. "Grace doesn't care if she scores a point or gets a rebound if Team USA wins. She is accustomed to being the scorer in high school, but with this team she is ready to accept any role she is offered, and I love that about her. She is such a great kid and a great role model. And all she cares about is winning."

Which no one appreciates more than Draper.

"I watch Grace play on Team USA in Mexico and I am happy to see her rewarded for all her hard work," Draper said. "We rely so much on Grace, and she always responds to the challenges at the high school level.

More:Blue Springs' Williams, Grain Valley's Slaughter named to USA national women's U16 team

"And here we are watching her respond to the challenges on the world level and she's doing what Grace does – helping her team win a big game."

Her cousins, Keagan and Morgan Hart, were there to cheer on Slaughter.

"It's hard to explain," said Keagan, himself a three-sport athlete at Grain Valley High School, "but here I am in Grain Valley, watching Grace play for Team USA in Mexico, and all I can think about is, 'That's my cousin!' And I am so proud of her."

So is Morgan, who added, "You watch her play in Grain Valley, or on TV tonight from Mexico and think about all she has accomplished. Then you think, 'Grace is my cousin.’ And we all love her so much."

Friends and schoolmates Ella Clyman and Avery Huffman also joined the watch party.

"Grace is so easy to cheer for because everyone loves her," said Clyman, who plays basketball with Slaughter at Grain Valley. "Even the girls we play love her. She works so hard to make her teammates better and I think everyone sees that and appreciates it."

Huffman, a standout for the Eagles softball team, played many years of softball with Slaughter.

"She is a great athlete but an even greater person," Huffman said. "I miss playing softball with Grace, but I love to watch her play basketball. And I really love watching her play basketball, representing Grain Valley, Missouri and our country."

More:Grace under fire: Grain Valley's Slaughter endures rough summer before heading to Chile

And perhaps her grandmother, Brenda Cianciolo, summed it up best.

"When I think of all the times I can't wait to see Grace, and she is a little bit late, and I call her up and she says, 'Sorry, I'm just going to take a few more shots.' Now I know why she took those extra shots.

"If she never made a basket in her life I would love her, but we are all so proud of what she has accomplished, and look at all the people here tonight. They are here because they love Grace like I do."