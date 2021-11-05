Grace Slaughter, Grain Valley basketball players happy to return to practice court

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The excitement in the Grain Valley High School gymnasium was evident the minute members of the girls basketball team entered.

They rushed to the sidelines, unpacked their backpacks, put on their sneakers and hit the court for their first post-school day practice in two years.

Because of the pandemic, last year’s practices took place at various times as the players were attending class via Zoom and other social media platforms.

But Wednesday, junior star Grace Slaughter and her teammates were able to leave their final classes and hit the gym with an enthusiastic start to what promises to be another exciting season.

"We didn't have school on Monday or Tuesday, so this is the first time we've come right into our gym after school, and it just feels great," said Slaughter, a two-time all-state player who has committed to Missouri.

"Last year, practice was great, but we were coming after being home all day, we never really got to hang out and talk about basketball and all the things high school kids talk about and it was missing something. Today, our friends were asking us about the season, telling us good luck and getting us pumped up.

"I don't think I've ever been this excited for a practice."

Slaughter led the metro area by averaging 27.3 points per game as a sophomore last year. She surpassed 1,000 career points in just her second prep season, finished with 545 points and averaged 7.1 rebounds per game, 2.3 steals and 1.8 assists. She shot 81% from the free throw line, 33% from beyond the 3-point line and 49.3% from the field overall.

She owns the Grain Valley single-game scoring mark with a 45-point effort against Raytown, and she was also all-conference, all-district and Class 6 all-state.

And this past summer she was part of the Team USA squad that won the FIBA Americas Women's U16 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico.

More:Grain Valley's Grace Slaughter returns home with gold

"Let's just say Grace had a very busy summer," veteran coach Randy Draper said as his players entered the gym. "And you know what's so great about Grace? She's our best player – she's one of the best players in the United States – and her motor never stops running.

"She is one of the hardest, if not the hardest working player I have ever coached and that rubs off on her teammates. They see how hard she's working – and let's face it, she has a gold medal – and they want work as hard. And when that happens, we all benefit."

More:Blue Springs' Williams, Grain Valley's Slaughter named to USA national women's U16 team

Sophomore Finley LaForge is eager to see what the Eagles do this season.

"We have the best player in the state and we were so young last year, and this year, we're all a year older, smarter and stronger," said LaForge who earned a starting role on the team late last season when her 3-point shooting opened things inside for the 6-foot-2 Slaughter.

Sophomore Ella Clyman returns as the starting center, and she believes this could be a special season for the Eagles.

"We were young last year," she said. "And this year we're older and stronger and most of us have had a year of playing together. This is the year we've all been talking about since we were in second grade. This is the year we could really do something special because we have Grace, who is a great team player and a great player, and we have a real solid team.

"We're going to be young again, but we've got a lot of varsity experience and we're going to be able to do a lot of things to help Grace out on the court. She makes us better players and we want to take some of the pressure off her, and I think we can do that."