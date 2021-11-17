Evolving Blue Springs, Grain Valley girls basketball teams show promise in jamboree

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Mark Spigarelli and Randy Draper left Lee's Summit West High School following Tuesday night's jamboree sporting smiles.

Spigarelli's Blue Springs girls basketball team went 3-0 against the host Titans, Draper's Grain Valley Eagles and Notre Dame de Sion with his new backcourt combo of Kayleigh Jenkins and Jayla Cornelius dominating their opponents.

Draper's Eagles finished 1-1-1 with a win against de Sion, a tie with West and a 21-19 loss to the Wildcats, in a game in which Draper inserted four newcomers in the closing minute so they could get the feel of varsity action.

"Now is a great time for them to experience a close, varsity game," said Draper, who left two-time Examiner Player of the Year Grace Slaughter in the game with the newbies. "We're going to have her on the court, but the new players have so much to learn. We can't rely on Grace for everything, and I saw a lot of good things from the girls tonight.

"Grace was Grace. I was really impressed with McKenah Sears, who really shot the ball well tonight and I liked the chemistry we had out on the court. This was a good experience because now we have some film we can look at, and all our players, especially our new ones, got to experience the speed and fast pace of a varsity game.

It didn't take Slaughter long to pick up where she left off last season.

In a 29-17 win over Notre Dame de Sion, she needed just 48 seconds to score her first basket. She had a steal and a layup eight seconds later and finished with 19 points.

"She's special," Draper said of the junior guard who helped Team USA win a gold medal this summer in the FIBA Americas Women's U16 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico. "And she just keeps pushing that finish line – the improvement finish line – along so that she continues to work hard in order to cross it.

"When I see here this year at practice and tonight in the game, she is even better than she was last year, and I didn't think that was possible. But that's Grace, her work ethic is unbelievable."

So is her assessment of her 2021 teammates.

“I love these girls,” Slaughter said. “Tonight was great because Coach Draper played everyone, so all the new girls got the taste of what varsity basketball is all about – and it’s about length, speed, strength and a little meanness. You have to show that you mean business out there, and we did tonight.”

While Draper still has his Team USA gold medal winner, Spigarelli's has transferred to La Jolla Country Day School in La Jolla, Calif. Jada Williams – a junior all-state guard who helped lead Team USA to the gold medal along with Slaughter and has committed to UCLA – has left the Wildcats program.

"We're missing some great players," said Jenkins, a three-sport star who moved seamlessly from volleyball, to basketball to track, "but we're still a very good team. I love being in the backcourt with Jayla, and I think we already have some great chemistry.

"We love each other on the court and we do things together when we're not playing or practicing, and I think tonight we proved we can be a very good team this season."

Cornelius agreed, adding, "This was a great experience for all of us. I'm looking forward to working with Kayleigh in the backcourt. She's an amazing athlete, and amazing basketball player and an amazing friend.

"We haven't even played a game yet and we're all real close. And tonight, I thought we did a great job. Still a lot to work on, but we'll take three wins over here (at the jamboree)."

Spigarelli liked everything he saw from his team, adding, "We have already developed some chemistry out on the court and getting off to a 3-0 start is good – really good.

"Kayleigh is just an amazing athlete and player and she and Jayla are going to be a strong combination in our backcourt. And this jamboree is so much better than a (intrasquad) Purple and Gold game. You get to come over and compete against three very good teams, and you can really measure where your team is."