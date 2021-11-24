Prep basketball roundup: Fast start propels Truman to season-opening win

The Examiner staff

The Truman boys basketball team didn’t waste any time getting out of the gate in the 2021-22 season and new coach Simon Morefield's debut.

Maddux Bristow fired in a game-high 25 points and the Patriots used a 17-3 advantage in the second quarter to race to a 32-11 halftime lead and held on for a 58-50 win over host Grandview Tuesday night.

"Maddux was unstoppable in transition. He was able to dissect their pressure and get to the basket at will," Morefield said.

Bristow scored 10 of his points in the first quarter as Truman grabbed a 15-8 lead.

Griffen Hernandez had six of his 14 points to help fuel the second-quarter run to give Truman the big halftime lead.

"I could not have been more proud of our guys," Morefield said. "To go on the road and not be intimidated by the atmosphere at Grandview says a lot about the maturity of a young team. In the first half, we were able to string together 14 straight stops. Team defense, gang rebounding and excellent effort propelled us to a 20 point first-half lead."

The Patriots (1-0) led 43-23 entering the final period but shot just 7 of 14 from the free throw line as Grandview rallied to make it close.

"Behind the leadership of Maddux Bristow and Griffen Hernandez, we were able to weather a second half run by Grandview," Morefield said.

Carter Allen added 10 points for the Patriots, including eight in the second half.

Girls

COLUMBIA HICKMAN 66, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 35: The William Chrisman girls basketball team, a state final four team a year ago, got the season off to a rough start in coach Eric Schroer’s debut with a loss at Columbia Hickman Tuesday.

Mele Taula scored 16 points and Jessica Taylor added seven to lead the Bears (0-1), who trailed 33-15 at halftime

LAFAYETTE COUNTY 27, OAK GROVE 21: Lafayette County outscored host Oak Grove 15-1 in the third quarter to erase the Panthers’ 11-5 halftime lead in the season opener Tuesday.

Oak Grove jumped to a 9-2 lead after one quarter but couldn’t stave off the Huskers after halftime.

Makenna Gray tallied eight points, 13 rebounds and seven steals to lead Oak Grove (0-1). Mackenzie Mann added six points.

Lily Wallace scored 10 points to lead Lafayette County.