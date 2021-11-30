Grace Slaughter, Grain Valley girls basketball race to season-opening win

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Grain Valley girls basketball coach Randy Draper sat outside a classroom that his Eagles were using as a locker room during the opening round of the 42nd annual Winnetonka Tournament Monday, looking at a stat sheet.

Suddenly, a sly grin appeared on his face as he said, "Buckle up."

He was referring to the warp speed offense his team used in dismantling St. Joseph Lafayette 61-30 in his team’s season opener.

"Our skill level and athletic ability allow us to go, go, go – and that's what we did tonight," the veteran coach said. "That is a great way to start a season."

Two-time all-state selection Grace Slaughter and Finley LaForge shared the point guard duties, and each of their teammates slipped on their running shoes as there was no need for these Eagles to soar because they were taking care of business down on the court.

"I feel so comfortable playing in the backcourt with Finley because we just know what to do and what to expect from each other," said Slaughter, who finished with a game-high 32 points in just over three quarters of action, as Draper cleared his bench midway through the fourth quarter.

"And I knew we were going to have a fast-paced offense and play an up-tempo game, and that's what we did tonight, and it was effective. But I was wondering if I would be in good enough shape to keep up that pace an entire game, and now I know I need to get into better shape."

Upon hearing that comment, Draper just chuckled.

"Grace, and all our girls, did just fine tonight," Draper said.

With Slaughter scoring eight first-quarter points, the Eagles took an 17-11 lead. They pushed it to 35-16 at halftime and 47-22 going into the final quarter.

"This is the style we like to play," LaForge said, "and it's the style we need to play. Other than Grace (who is 6-foot-2) and Ella Clyman (who is 5-9), we don't have a lot of height. So, by playing an up-tempo game, we can wear down who we're playing."

McKenah Sears finished with 11 points for the Eagles.

Honor Mannings led Lafayette with 11 points.