Blue Springs South goes through growing pains in season-opening loss to Rockhurst

Cody Thorn

Special to The Examiner

A new-look Blue Springs South boys basketball lineup showed promise and growing pains during a season-opening 66-47 loss to host Rockhurst Tuesday.

The Jaguars had nearly an entirely different lineup than last year with only one senior starting – Luke Seib. The other four starters are juniors.

“We have a lot of new faces that haven’t done this at 7 o’clock before, so it is a little different than what happens at 5:30,” Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said. “It was a good test for us to come on the road. They had a great student section and a really good program and really good players. It wasn’t the results we were looking for.”

The Hawklets opened on a 9-0 run as the early possessions for the Jaguars featured four turnovers and four missed shots on the first eight trips down the court.

Junior Logan Willis sank a 3-pointer to get the Jaguars on the board with 3:55 left. With 17.8 seconds left in the first, junior Devon Frost drained a 3-pointer to give the Jaguars a 13-12 lead. That was the third 3-pointer in the quarter with one by junior D’Avion Stokes sandwiched between.

Rockhurst scored last in the first, leading 14-13 after the initial eight minutes.

The Jaguars took the lead again on a basket by 6-foot-5 junior Riley Dowler, on an assist by Stokes, making it 15-14 only 40 seconds into the second.

Rockhurst, though, went on an 11-4 run to end the quarter, breaking a 22-22 tie for a 33-26 halftime advantage.

The Jaguars’ offense went cold in the second half and the Hawklets blew the game wide open. Blue Springs South got a free-throw from Stokes for the first point of the second half, trimming the deficit to 33-27. The next time the Jaguars scored, a layup by Frost made it 46-29, with 59 seconds left in the quarter.

“Offense is clearly a work in progress,” Smith said. “We had some stretches where we looked OK and we had some stretches where we looked offensively challenged. That is not terribly unusual this time of the year, and we’ve got a roster of a whole lot of new guys.”

There would be no seven-plus minute wait for a basket in the fourth as junior Gadi Mohamed hit a 3-pointer 27 seconds into the fourth.

However, the Jaguars’ final basket came with 5:05 to play, getting the remaining points on free throws.

“We are a defensive-first team and our kids have done a tremendous job of learning the way we play and learning and me learning them,” said first-year Rockhurst coach Billy Thomas, who made the move over from Barstow. “One constant from day one and what I have lauded them for is their willingness to play hard. We put up a fight. We knew they (Blue Springs South) got kids that will play hard and we have to take notes on the other teams around. I thought our guys did a great job of not losing their composure when they made a run. Our guys met the challenge.”

Miles White scored 16 points to lead Rockhurst, and Andrew Sprague, a 6-foot-8 post, added 14.

South had eight different players score, led by 13 from Frost. Dowler had eight — six coming in the second quarter — and Mike Brooks also added eight.

“I feel we did some things well and some things not so well,” Smith said. “We need to work and clean up some things, but I saw some encouraging signs that with a group in our position, relatively inexperienced, we can learn and grow from it and we will be OK.”

The Jaguars are idle until Thursday, Dec. 9, when they play Jennings at 5:30 p.m. in the Blue Springs School District Tournament at Blue Springs High School.