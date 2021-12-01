Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage falls to top-ranked Liberty in opener

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage boys basketball team didn’t waste any time testing itself.

The Indians played host to Liberty, the top-ranked team in the state in Class 6, in their season opener and fell 70-38 to the Blue Jays.

“They are a very good team, but we saw some positives that we can take out of this,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “We just have to continue to build and work and practice on the things that we see.”

Trent Hogland scored 10 points and Cruz Navarro added nine to lead Fort Osage (0-1).

Girls

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 71, FORT OSAGE 38: Lee’s Summit North raced to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter on the way to a rout of Fort Osage in a Cardinal Division pool play game in the Winnetonka Tournament Tuesday.

Emani Bennett poured in a career-high 32 points to power the Broncos (1-0), who extended the lead to 45-16 by halftime.

Elauni Bennett added 16 points, Natalie Allen had 10 and Meleah Grayson contributed nine for North.

Fort Osage, which lost 59-31 to Grandview Monday, dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the tournament.

LONE JACK 37, OAK GROVE 32: Lone Jack outscored Oak Grove 17-9 in the final period to erase a 23-20 third-quarter deficit and claim a non-conference win Monday.

Oak Grove built a 17-14 halftime lead and held on to that three-point margin until the final period.

Makenna Gray scored 12 points and Mackenzie Mann added 11 to lead Oak Grove (0-2).

Azailah Funches tallied 14 points to pace Lone Jack (2-1).