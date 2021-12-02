Grain Valley boys basketball learns from season-opening loss to EMK Charter

Bill Althaus

The hometown Grain Valley student section was on its feet, cheering and doing everything possible to distract Treycee Brown, as the Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter guard stepped to the free throw with the game on the line.

EMK led 41-40 with just three seconds showing on the Grain Valley scoreboard, and he calmly sank both free throws to give his team a 43-40 lead Wednesday night.

But the game was far from over as the Eagles got a half-court pass to 3-point specialist Owen Herbert, who somehow managed to get a shot off against double coverage.

It hit the rim, bounced up and hit the backboard, but then fell to the court, as EMK celebrated a win in its first game of the season.

While the Eagles didn't get the victory, they perhaps gained something much more valuable – confidence.

"You look at our team and we don't have many guys back from last season," said senior guard Nick Hooper, who scored a team-high 13 points, including a long 3-pointer that gave the Eagles a short-lived 37-36 lead with 1:39 left.

"And I thought we played as a team, we competed, we didn't get rattled or shook up at the end, and made a game of it in the fourth quarter. They say you can learn a lot more about a team after a loss than after a win, and I think we learned a lot about ourselves tonight and it was all positive.

"I'm proud of the guys, and if this is an indication of how we're going to play, I think we're going to have a successful season."

It took a while to reach the exciting fourth quarter as EMK led 18-13 at halftime and 28-25 going into the final quarter.

The Eagles scored the first five points of the fourth quarter as Rhylan Alcanter grabbed two offensive boards and turned them into layups and added a free throw to give Grain Valley a 30-28 lead.

That's when EMK guard Braeden Saunders, who led his team with 13 points, hit what turned out to be two of the biggest 3-point baskets of the game, back-to-back bombs from the deep corner to give his team a 34-30 lead.

Behind Hooper's play, the Eagles fought back, but a layup by Quinton Jones with 50 seconds left gave EMK a 38-37 lead they never relinquished.

"I'm proud of our guys," an upbeat Eagles coach Andy Herbert said after the game. "We just talked about the game, and I told our guys we learned a lot about our team tonight.

"We learned how to play against a team that likes to press. It took us a while to get going, but we expected a learning process this season and we learned a lot tonight. Our guys can play, and we're all looking forward to our next game."

As he left the gymnasium, Hooper asked about the next game.

"We don't play again until next Tuesday," Hooper said. "I wish we played tomorrow. We all wish we played tomorrow. I know we did some good things, but we want to do some good things that lead to a win."

Added guard Keagan Hart: "This was a great learning experience. We managed to have some success against their press late in the game and we just kept playing our game, and we had some success. We can build on this game."