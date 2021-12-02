'Great chemistry': In-sync Grain Valley cruises into final behind Grace Slaughter's 42 points

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

McKenah Sears had a good laugh when the Grain Valley sophomore was asked if she, Finley LaForge and Grace Slaughter have been working on ESP (extra sensory perception).

The question came after a 63-44 Grain Valley girls basketball victory over Raymore-Peculiar in the final pool play game of the 42nd annual Winnetonka Tournament, in which Slaughter scored 42 points, with most of them coming off pinpoint passes from her backcourt mates.

"We don't have to say anything," Sears said. "Finley and I can just look at Grace and she knows what we're thinking, what we're going to do. It's kind of cool because we have this great chemistry and it's just the second game of the season. But I don't think we have ESP. I wish we did because that would be cool."

Slaughter, a junior guard who played for U16 Team USA this summer, agreed with the sophomore guard.

"There was one time when McKenah just kind of nodded, and I made a backdoor cut to the basket and she got me a perfect pass," said Slaughter, who has scored 78 points combined in the first two games of the season for the 2-0 Eagles.

"Then there was a play where Finley just sort of looked at me, and I knew where the pass was going."

The end result was another layup for one of the premier players in the country.

"It is so exciting to have that type of chemistry with our guards after just two games," Slaughter added. "Last year, I was a sophomore and Finley and McKenah were freshmen and we worked to develop the type of chemistry we've shown in our first two games.

"We're all a year older, a year stronger and we've had the chance to play with each other and anticipate what's going to happen."

Slaughter scored nine in the first quarter, seven in the second, 12 in the third and 14 in the fourth quarter. She was the lone Eagle in double figures. LaForge finished with six points on two first-quarter 3-pointers.

"We're just so confident right now," Slaughter added. "We have Ella (Clyman) getting rebounds and we're moving the ball so well. When we got going in the second half, we just knew what to do out on the court. It was fun to be a part of."

Lauren Jermain, the daughter of Raymore-Peculiar boys basketball coach Scott Jermain, finished with a team-high 16 points for the Panthers.

Grain Valley won its Pool A and will face the Pool B winner Grandview in the Cardinal Division championship game at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Winnetonka.