Prep basketball roundup: Foul trouble hurts Truman in tournament loss

The Examiner staff

Foul trouble and trouble shooting were too much for the Truman girls basketball team to overcome Wednesday.

The Patriots fell behind 26-19 at halftime and couldn’t recover in a 51-41 loss to Park Hill South in the final Gold Division pool play game in the 42nd annual Winnetonka Tournament.

“We struggled shooting the ball tonight and had to work through a lot of foul trouble,” Truman coach Jimmy Page said after his team fell to 1-1 overall and in the tournament.

Taliyah Scott scored 16 points to lead the Patriots, who trailed 39-28 heading into the final quarter. Layla Scott added nine points and Cece Mora had seven.

Avery Simmons and Regan Williams tallied 16 points apiece to lead Park Hill South (3-0).

Truman faces Lee’s Summit in the Gold Division third-place game at 5 p.m. Friday.

GRANDVIEW 48, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 44: Lee’s Summit North fell just short of a berth in the Winnetonka Tournament Cardinal Division championship after a second-half rally in the final pool play game Wednesday.

The Broncos (1-1) trailed 26-16 at halftime but outscored Grandview 16-11 in the third quarter to pull within 37-32 entering the final period.

Junior twins Elauni Bennett (23) and Emani Bennett (16) combined for 39 of North’s 44 points and Emani hauled in 12 rebounds.

The Broncos will face Raymore-Peculiar at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Cardinal Division third-place game.

OAK GROVE 36, HOLDEN 33: Oak Grove rallied from a 27-24 third-quarter deficit to claim a non-conference victory over host Holden Wednesday.

The Panthers outscored Holden 12-6 in the final quarter.

Mackenzie Mann tallied 10 points and seven rebounds, Makenna Gray added nine points and 14 boards to lead Oak Grove (1-2). Riley Beard added six points and six rebounds and Mercedes Rissler chipped in six points.