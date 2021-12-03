Fourth-quarter collapse sends Van Horn to loss in Phog Allen Invitational

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Van Horn boys basketball coach Max Sollars knows it may take a while for his team to figure itself out this season.

That was evident Thursday in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational at William Chrisman High School. The Falcons took a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter only to see Deer Creek, from Edmond, Okla., use a 27-6 fourth quarter advantage to claim a stunning 54-50 victory. Van Horn will now play Lutheran North at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the consolation bracket.

"We're a high-energy team and tonight we were high energy, but we couldn't hit a basket," Sollars said. "We made too many mistakes and they took advantage of that. That's what good teams do. That's what we did last season when we made it to the final four.

"But this is a different team this year. We're five deep. We have guys out there who are just learning about varsity basketball and the way we play at Van Horn.”

The Falcons, who finished third in the Class 5 state basketball tournament, could not find the basket in the final 3:53 as they missed 13 shots, had two turnovers and only scored in that stretch when Brycen Dean hit a layup at 1:17 to give his team a 50-44 lead.

That's when the Antelopes went on a 10-0 run to claim the victory.

Camden Laskie hit a long-range 3-pointer at 1:10 to cut the deficit to 50-47. Mason Combs then drove the lane, hit a layup and was fouled. He hit the free throw to tie it at 50.

Owen Cunningham was then fouled and hit both free throws with eight seconds left. Max Hamra sealed the victory with a basket in the closing seconds.

"This is just a disappointing loss if we don't learn from it," said junior power forward Korey Messick, who finished with eight points. "That's what we've been talking about.

"We play again tomorrow at 3:30 and that's perfect. We get right back out on the court, have a short-term memory and show everybody what type of team we are.

"We're better than what we showed tonight. We're all excited to get back out on the court tomorrow."

Senior point guard Jeremy Paige scored 16 points to help Van Horn build the 17-point lead heading into the final quarter. But Sollars said the Falcons are still learning to play without all-state guard Jaden Monday, who is now starting as a true freshman at Washburn University.

"Jeremy was our second option last year and he's finding out that his new role is like this year,” Sollars said. “Look, if you're going to have a game like this, you want it to come early when it can't hurt you.

“Are we disappointed? You know me – you know we're disappointed. But we had a long talk down in the locker room and we're going to come back tomorrow and play a better game. There are a lot of good days ahead for our team, and we're hoping tomorrow is one of them."

Brycen Dean added 15 points and Kayleb Jefferson had 11 – all in the second quarter – to help pace Van Horn.

TRUMAN 72, LUTHERAN NORTH 64: Carter Allen scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as Truman used a balanced attack to hold off Lutheran North of St. Louis in a first-round matchup in the Phog Allen Invitational.

The Patriots (2-0) advanced to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal against Deer Creek.

Truman inched ahead 38-36 at halftime with Maddux Bristow scoring 10 of his team-high 15 points, and the Patriots maintained that two-point lead (55-53) lead heading into the final quarter.

Griffen Hernandez added 12 points, Major Dudek had nine, Charles Daniels added eight and James Minks had seven to help the Patriots offset 32 points by Lutheran North guard David Moore.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 57, COLUMBIA ROCK BRIDGE 56: Senior guard Mike Livingston converted a three-point play off a steal with about 30 seconds left to lift Lee’s Summit North past Columbia Rock Bridge in the first-round matchup.

North advances to face host William Chrisman in a semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday.

Livingston, who had two spectacular dunks and finished with 15 points, stole the ball from a Rock Bridge ball handler, went the length of the court for a layup and foul to tie it. His ensuing free throw put the Broncos ahead 57-56.

Rock Bridge missed a potential winning basket in the closing seconds, Jaden McGhee secured the rebound and the Broncos held on to the ball the last few seconds to secure the win.

The Broncos and Bruins battled to a 31-31 tie at halftime, but the Broncos took a 45-38 lead into the final quarter. Rock Bridge, though, battled back to tie it with about a minute left and took a 56-54 lead before Livingston’s three-point play.

Senior forward BJ Stewart also added 15 points for the Broncos (1-0). Senior guard Tre Baker had 10 points and McGhee and sophomore Kavan Newberry chipped in with seven apiece.