'Growth' helps William Chrisman top Jefferson City in overtime in Phog Allen Invitational

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

William Chrisman senior guard Dayne Herl admits that Thursday’s game might have had a different outcome last year.

But because of admitted growth since then, he and the Bears were able to gut out a thrilling 71-69 overtime victory over Jefferson City in the first round of the Phog Allen Invitational tournament.

The victory puts the host Bears in the 8 p.m. semifinal game against Lee's Summit North Friday night at William Chrisman High School.

Herl scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter, then grabbed an offensive rebound and made a left-handed layup with no time on the clock to send the game into overtime Thursday night with the score tied 67-67.

He scored four points in the overtime period, but a pinpoint pass to teammate Cam Dickerson with three seconds left gave his senior backcourt mate the chance to toss in a 15-foot shot for the win.

Dickerson sank it, and when a court-length pass by the Jays bounced off the backboard to end the game, the celebration started.

But Herl didn't want to talk about his accomplishments. All he wanted to do was praise his "brothers."

"We don't win a game like this last year," said Herl, who finished with a game-high 22 points. "We have grown so much since last season – all of us. Cam knew he was going to make that shot before he took it because he has been working so hard on his game.

"The 3-point shot by Jessie (Minter, who played at Kansas City East High School last season) was nails. We needed a big basket and he came through (giving the Bears a 60-58 lead with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter).

"We've all grown up so much, there was no panic out there. And we worked so hard to get this win. Our fans were great and we can't wait to get to the semifinals tomorrow. We're more like brothers than teammates."

As Bears coach Jake Kates watched Herl, Dickerson and Minter talk about the win, he just shook his head and smiled.

"Oh man, have we ever grown up since last year," Kates said. "We've got some men out there playing basketball. I agree with Dayne, I don't think we win that game last year, but I just knew that we were going to find a way to win tonight.

"That lean-in 3-pointer by Jessie, the way Dayne battled to get the offensive rebound and hit that layup to tie it and for Cam to have the confidence to hit the game-winning shot – those are the things a coach likes to see."

He paused for a moment, and added, "But you know what play showed me how much we have grown up and become a family, as much a team? When Dayne dove between two Jefferson City defenders for a loose ball. He hit it with his fist and we got it and hit a layup. Man, that's what I like to see happen. You work your butt off to get to a ball and your teammate is there to turn it into a basket."

Dickerson and Minter soaked in all the postgame love, as they were high-fived and hugged by the large number of fans.

"I knew the time was winding down, and I knew there was about three seconds left when I got the ball from Dayne," said Dickerson, who finished with 18 points. "Last year, I don't know if I would have been confident enough to take the shot. This year, I wanted the ball. And Dayne knew I wanted it."

They then brought Minter into the conversation.

"We needed a 3-point basket and I was feeling it," Minter said after tallying nine points. "But we made so many big shots tonight, mine was just one of them. You can't win a game like this without making a bunch of big shots."

Kevion Pendleton scored a team-high 15 points for Jefferson City.