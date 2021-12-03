Prep basketball roundup: Van Horn girls advance to own tourney championship

The Examiner staff

The Van Horn girls basketball team will play in the championship of its own Van Horn Invitational.

Freshman Kuliciah Wallace fired in 17 points to lead the Falcons to a 48-29 rout of Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner Academy in their final pool play game of the tournament.

The Falcons meet the winner of Friday’s game between Warrensburg and Raytown South in the championship at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Van Horn took command with a 14-7 advantage in the first quarter on the way to a 25-16 halftime lead. The Falcons blew it open with a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter.

Emari Smith added 12 points and Arrieona Beeks had eight to help spark the Falcons (2-0), who won despite shooting just 9 of 21 at the free throw line.

SMITHVILLE 36, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 16: William Chrisman struggled to score in a Savannah Tournament pool play loss to Smithville Thursday.

Smithville outscored the Bears 10-2 in the second quarter to open up an 18-6 halftime lead.

Jessie Taylor scored 10 points to lead the Bears (1-2).

Chrisman faces St. Joseph Benton in the tournament’s third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday.

ST. JOSEPH LAFAYETTE 39, FORT OSAGE 37: St. Joseph Lafayette outscored Fort Osage 8-6 in overtime to edge the Indians in the fifth-place game of the Winnetonka Tournament’s Cardinal Division Thursday.

Fort Osage outscored the Fighting Irish 10-5 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime, but fell to 0-5 overall.

“We’ve played a tough schedule our first five games,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “We’ve certainly battled, and we have improved so much in the last two weeks.”

Ashlyn Buntin scored 10 points to lead the Indians. Emmah Crowe added eight points and Heather Chiesi scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter to help get the game into overtime.

Boys

PARK HILL 102, FORT OSAGE 42: Park Hill used pressure to race to a big halftime lead on the way to a rout of visiting Fort Osage Thursday.

Park Hill jumped to a 34-7 lead after one quarter and extended the advantage to 66-16 by halftime.

“We had some good moments but the pressure really bothered us,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “Saw some good things from Greg Menne and really proud of Kale Rupniewski; he came in and took three charges. We are still trying to get our legs under us and will keep building.”

Menne led the Indians (0-2) with 12 points. Trent Hogland added nine and Rupniewski had eight.

Park Hill shot 53% from the field, including 12 3-pointers. Marqueas Bell was 14 of 22 from the field and finished with 32 points.