Deer Creek keeps Truman from spot in Phog Allen Invitational title game

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Deer Creek Antlers did not need a miracle, 27-point fourth quarter Friday night in their 4th Annual Phog Allen Invitational semifinal at William Chrisman High School.

The Antlers, from Edmond, Okla., trailed Van Horn 44-27 in their opening game of the tournament Thursday, only to use a 27-6 fourth-quarter advantage to stop the Falcons 54-50 and move on to Friday's semifinals.

There were no such dramatic moments against Truman as Deer Creek claimed a 59-48 victory. That puts the Antlers in the 2:30 p.m. championship game Saturday against the host William Chrisman Bears.

"I'm not happy with the outcome," first-year Truman coach Simon Morefield said, "but I am pleased with the effort. You want to know how hard we were working tonight? Our senior point guard (Griffen Hernandez) got his nose broken diving for a ball with five seconds left in the game.

"And our guys worked that hard the entire game. Tonight, Deer Creek was just the better team.

"But we're young and we're learning something every night whether we win or lose."

The Antlers led 13-10 after one period and 23-20 at halftime.

"Truman has a nice team, and they were playing us close the first half," Antlers coach Mike Donnelly said. "Then we had a good second half and kind of pulled away in the fourth quarter (outscoring the Patriots 19-9). We came a long way from Edmond, Oklahoma, and it's nice to be able to play in the championship game tomorrow."

Maddux Bristow had a big game for the Patriots as he led all scorers with 20 points. Charles Daniels added 15.

"We're so young, and you could tell they were a team with a lot of experience," Bristow said. "We really wanted to be in the championship game tomorrow, but we can learn from our mistakes and use them when we play (Lee's Summit North) tomorrow. We really want to end the tournament with a win."

Derrick Baker led the Antlers with 12 points and Hudson Linsenmeyer added 10 – with each point coming in the fourth quarter.