Minter helps new Chrisman 'family' advance to Phog Allen final

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

William Chrisman guard Jessie Minter has a new brother.

Actually, the Bears senior transfer from Kansas City East has 13 new brothers, and they are having the time of their lives.

So is his "second father," Bears coach Jake Kates, whose Chrisman team used a half-court defense to slow down Lee's Summit North Friday night in the 4th Annual Phog Allen Invitational at Chrisman.

Minter, and his "brothers" Dayne Herl and Cam Dickerson paved the way to a 60-44 semifinal win that will put them in Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game Saturday against Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek.

"I met Dayne and he invited me to an open gym," said Minter, who led all scorers with 21 points. "I went and I immediately felt like I had a new brother and a new family. Then I met Cam and the rest of the dudes on the team and I couldn't wait to practice with them this summer and play this winter.

"I'm having the most fun I have ever had playing basketball, and I've played a long time."

Kates said he noticed the impact Minter had on his new "family" when the team went to the Snow Valley Camp in Waverly, Iowa.

"It was immediate. I mean he instantly became a member of our Bears family – he loved us and we loved him," said Kates, whose 2-0 Bears are trying to win their second Phog Allen championship in the past three years.

"Look, we've had some close teams. That team two years ago was as close as any team I thought I would ever coach, and these guys are even closer.

"It all started at Snow Valley and carried right on through the summer and preseason practices, and now the season. I've never had quite this much fun."

He paused for a moment, and added, "And I think we have a little bit more talent than most people thought – but don't tell anyone."

The Bears ran off to a 17-7 first quarter lead, but coach Mike Hilbert's Broncos cut the deficit to 28-22 at halftime.

"Give all the credit tonight to Jake's kids – they just wanted it more than our guys," Hilbert said. "I kept looking at our guys and I'm like, 'We're playing a game, and it is supposed to be fun. But we look like someone kicked our dog, took our girl or stole our phone.'

"We talked about that, and the guys started to play better. But Jake's kids got into that half-court defense and we can't do much with it. We need to be in a transition game, and they kept us from doing that tonight."

But the Bears could not slow down senior forward B.J. Stewart, who never took his foot off the gas.

"B.J. was just outstanding tonight," Hilbert said, as he scored a team-high 17 points. "He never quit working hard, and they were doing a lot of different things to try and stop him."

Herl and Dickerson finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively, and can't wait to get back in the title game.

"To be in the championship game of our own tournament was one of our goals this season," Dickerson said, "and while this was a team win, Jessie made a big difference. He is huge addition to our team, on and off the court, we love the guy."

Herl was quick to add, "Jessie's like my new brother. We do a lot of stuff together – especially go to the gym to shoot. If I say I'm going to the gym, most of the guys are going to be there – but Jessie is always going to be there. I am so happy he's on our team this year."