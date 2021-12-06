Dayne Herl, Chrisman fall just short in Phog Allen Invitational title game

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

It took just three games this season for William Chrisman's Dayne Herl to find out what it's like to be the marquee player on the Bears basketball team this season.

The 6-foot-5 senior guard has experienced every type of defense in an opponent's playbook, and before Saturday afternoon's championship game in the Fourth Annual Phog Allen Invitational, he enjoyed a heroic performance in the Bears' 71-69 overtime victory over Jefferson City.

He scored the game-tying layup in regulation and then scored four points in overtime and threw a precise pass Cam Dickerson, who scored the winning basket with three seconds left in Friday’s semifinal.

But Saturday was a different story, as Deer Creek High School, from Edmond, Okla., used a 14-0 fourth quarter run to send the game into overtime tied 40-40 before winning 48-42.

Herl again hit a shot to tie the game in regulation, and hit two huge free throws with 33 seconds left in overtime to cut the Bears deficit to 42-40, but on the Bears next possession, he drove to the basket and was called for an offensive foul, his fifth of the game. The Bears scored just two overtime points – on those two Herl free throws.

He then had to sit on the bench with his teammates to watch the final moments of the Antlers' victory.

After a brief postgame session, he came out of the locker room to greet members of his family. He attempted to talk about the loss, but was overcome by emotion.

Then, a few minutes later, he did what all leaders do – he overcame his personal grief to talk about what his team had accomplished.

"It's tough to have it end like this," said Herl, who finished with 19 points and joined teammate Jessie Minter on the all-tournament team. "But there isn't another team or another coach I would want to be with. There isn't another school I would want to be a part of and I am so proud to be a part of this team."

As he continued, the words seemed a bit easier, even though tears were welling in his eyes.

"We wanted to win this championship, and I think we played hard enough to win, we just couldn't it done in overtime," Herl added. "But like Coach said, we will learn from this and this will make us a better team."

Coach is Jake Kates, whose eyes were also a bit red as he emerged from the locker room.

"This was just a great tournament, so many close games," Kates said, "and Dayne had a great weekend – all the guys had a great weekend. And this weekend, Dayne found out what it's like when defenses are focusing on him.

"That's something we are going to work on, to make him aware of how much other teams respect him. When they're all guarding him, that's when it's up to his teammates to take some of the load off him and pick up their games."

And he plays alongside teammates who are willing to answer the call.

"We made it to the championship game and we lost, it's over, now we have to concentrate on the important (conference) games next week," said Minter, who scored five points. "We wanted to win a championship, but now we have to concentrate on winning a conference championship and doing all we can to help Dayne by scoring some more points.

"He was amazing this weekend."

Count Deer Creek coach Mike Donnelly impressed.

"No. 23 (Herl) is a great player and you could tell how much he wanted to win – you could tell how much all of Jake's kids wanted to win, and I am so proud of our guys to finding a way to getting the championship win," Donnelly said.

Deer Creek, just as it did in the first-round win over Van Horn, trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter and used a 14-0 run to get back in the game and take a short-lived lead before Herl tied it at 40-40 with 12 seconds left.

"(Herl) did it all for Chrisman," Connelly continued. "When you're trailing like we were, to the host team, it's easy to get down. But we came here to win this tournament and we were able to do it."

Four different Antlers scored in overtime to touch off a joyous celebration led by senior forward Camden Lanskie, who finished with 10 points but also did so many things for his team you don't see in a scorebook.

"This is great, it feels so good," Lanskie said. "Last year we didn't come down because of COVID and this year we got to come back and win the championship. We were down late and we didn't panic. Our coach gets fired up. He's also a cool and calm guy in games like this, and that's how we played – cool and calm."

The Antlers' Max Hamra and Hudson Linsenmeyer both finished with 11 points.

When asked what the 6 1/2-hour bus ride back to Edmond, a suburb of Oklahoma City, might be like, Connelly grinned and said, "A little bit noisy, and a lot of fun."