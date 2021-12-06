Prep basketball roundup: Fast start propels Truman to third place in Winnetonka Tournament

The Examiner staff

The Truman girls basketball team used a strong start and a balanced attack to take third place in the Gold Division of the Winnetonka Tournament.

Layla Scott fired in 18 points to lead the Patriots to a 54-47 win over Lee’s Summit in the division third-place game Friday.

The Patriots grabbed a 17-7 lead after the first quarter and never trailed again.

Cece Mora added 10 points and Taliyah Scott, who was named to the all-tournament team, had nine for Truman (2-1). Aa’Mya Stacker chipped in with eight.

Keira Love and Adriana Benassi scored 12 points to lead Lee’s Summit.

BLUE SPRINGS 70, HARRISON (ARK.) 46: The Blue Springs backcourt of Kayleigh Jenkins and Jayla Cornelius combined for 41 points as Blue Springs rolled past Harrison (Ark.) to take third place in the Willard Basketball Classic Saturday.

Jenkins finished with 21 and Cornelius had 20 to lead the Wildcats (2-1). Symiah Bradley added 15 points.

Blue Springs fell 56-44 to Strafford in a semifinal Friday. Jenkins tallied 12 points and Jaidyn Wood had 11 to pace the Wildcats.

In the first round on Wednesday, Cornelius fired in 21 points to lead Blue Springs to a 50-34 win over Ash Grove.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 44, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 33: Lee’s Summit North grabbed a 12-5 lead after one quarter and held on to top Ray-Pec in the Cardinal Division third-place game of the Winnetonka Tournament Friday.

Emani Bennett tallied 14 points and 12 rebounds and twin sister Elauni Bennett added 12 points to lead the Broncos (2-1), who led 24-15 at halftime and 39-25 entering the final quarter. Both were named to the all-tournament squad.

ST. JOSEPH BENTON 54, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 25: William Chrisman struggled offensively in a loss to St. Joseph Benton in the third-place game of the Savannah Invitational Friday.

The Bears fell behind 28-12 at halftime and couldn’t recover while falling to 1-3 overall.

Mele Taula scored eight points and Millie McGhee chipped in with seven to lead the Bears.

Boys

MOBERLY 55, OAK GROVE 36: Moberly outscored Oak Grove 15-7 in the third period to take command and send the Panthers to a non-conference loss Friday.

Oak Grove trailed just 28-23 at halftime but Moberly pulled away in the second half.

"I was extremely proud of our kids' effort tonight, playing shorthanded,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “I just felt like we ran out of gas towards the end of the third. We had multiple kids step into bigger roles and consistently battled all night."

Connor Hernandez scored 14 points and Nick Reeves added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Landon Chance (five points) and Aiden Squires (four points) each grabbed 10 rebounds for the Panthers (1-2).