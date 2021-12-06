Stewart, resurgent Lee's Summit North finish strong by topping Truman at Phog Allen Invitational

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Lee's Summit North boys basketball team won a total of one game – by forfeit – last season.

Coach Mike Hilbert's squad came away from the Fourth Annual Phog Allen Invitational tournament at William Chrisman High School with two wins and a renewed love of the game.

"Last year wasn't any fun, but we're having a lot of fun so far this season," said senior forward B.J. Stewart, who poured in a tournament-high 36 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a 76-64 victory against Truman in Saturday afternoon's third-place game.

"I'm so excited about basketball again, and know all the guys on the team are excited, too. We knew Truman was going to be a good team this season and we came into the game knowing we had to play some of our best basketball to beat them. And we did."

Hilbert was thrilled with the win but even more pleased to see his team's renewed love of the game.

"Maybe I should see if we can get all the rest of our games this season moved to 1 p.m.," joked Hilbert, referring to the time of the Saturday contest. "I think they would rather be playing basketball than be in algebra class."

When asked about the 2-1 record and third-place finish, Hilbert just smiled.

"We did a lot of good things in this tournament," Hilbert said. "And B.J. was clearly the best player on the floor today. We really played well as a team overall, and he had an outstanding game, scoring and getting rebounds."

Stewart, a member of all-tournament team, scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Patriots grabbed a 16-15 lead. He finished the first half with 16 points and the Broncos took a 37-33 lead into halftime.

North came out on fire in the third period, scoring 24 points, with Stewart scoring 11. The Broncos took a 61-50 lead into the third period and never looked back.

"I like playing basketball on a weekend, especially when we play like we did today," Stewart said. "We're all looking forward to our next game. We've already won two more games than we did all last season."

Michael Livingston added 17 points for the Broncos.

Truman's Maddux Bristow, who joined Stewart on the all-tournament team, led the Patriots with 12 points. Griffen Hernandez, who played with a broken nose, added 11 and Carter Allen had 10.

ROCK BRIDGE 64, VAN HORN 54: Columbia Rock Bridge held off a strong second-half surge by Van Horn to claim the consolation championship.

A seven-point second quarter was too much for the Falcons to overcome as they finished 1-2 in the tournament.

Korey Messick, a member of the all-tournament team, led Van Horn with 14 points. Brycen Dean added 13 and Kayleb Jefferson had 11.