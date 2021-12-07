Chrisman takes positives from loss to Lee's Summit North

Bill Althaus

First-year William Chrisman girls basketball coach Eric Schroer was smiling as he high-fived or shook the hand of every member of his team.

"That was a great minute of play out there," Schroer said to a new varsity player who joined in on the action. "Nice job! Way to go, proud of you."

Those comments came as his Bears trailed the host Lee's Summit Broncos 44-17 late in the third quarter on the way to a 55-33 loss.

"Coach Schroer is the perfect coach for his team," said Mele Taula, who along with Jessie Taylor are the lone returnees who had significant playing time from last year's Class 5 final four squad that finished fourth at state.

"This is going to be a season where a lot of new players find out what it's like to make the jump from junior varsity to varsity. And we have a lot of players back from the varsity team last year, but they didn't get much playing time, so this is all so new to them too.

"And Coach Schroer is so positive. He's like Coach (Scott) Schaefer was last year –calm, patient and so positive. We didn't come close to winning tonight, but he made us feel like winners during and after the game. We love him."

Schroer admitted he got a bit emotional talking to his team after the game as they cut into the huge Broncos lead to avoid the running clock.

"I just told the girls how proud I am of them, and how hard they worked the entire game, but especially in that fourth quarter," Schroer said after his team dropped to 1-4. "Most of them are experiencing something new – a new coach, a new system, a new role on the team, the jump from JV to varsity. That's a lot to take in, and they are doing a great job.

"And even though we lost tonight, I'm very proud of them."

Junior Monica Tharp, a 5-foot-3 guard, lit things up in the fourth quarter, hitting three consecutive 3-point baskets. She and Taula led the Bears with nine points.

"Monica has been struggling and we were all so excited when she hit those threes," Taula said. "We didn't like losing, but we had fun. Coach Schroer makes sure we have fun while we're learning, and we're going to get better and better as the season goes on."

The Bennett twins, juniors Elauni (19) and Emani (13), made sure it was a special Senior Night for Natalie Allen, Lily Brown and Meleah Grayson as they combined for 32 points and dominated play on both ends of the court.

"We wanted to make sure we got Senior Night in this year, because one year we missed it because of snow and the game wasn't rescheduled, and then there was COVID last year, so we had it on our home opener, and it was great," Broncos coach Tricia Lillygren, who is entering her 27th season at North, said after her team improved to 3-1.

"I was really happy with the way our girls played. We have so much more depth this year and the return of Meleah in the post, after ACL surgery last year, is a big boost for the team."

Despite the lopsided score, she handed the Bears a compliment, saying, "Their girls worked so hard. They made us work for everything we got."