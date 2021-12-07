Prep girls basketball roundup: Grace Slaughter's 35 points leads Grain Valley to rout

The Examiner staff

Grain Valley all-state junior Grace Slaughter kept an impressive streak alive Monday.

The guard, who helped Team USA to a gold medal in the FIBA Americas U16 Women’s Championship this summer, poured in 35 points in a little more than three quarters of action to lead the Eagles to a 60-27 rout of Belton in their Suburban Middle Six Conference opener.

She has now scored more points than the opponents’ entire team combined in three of the four games in a 4-0 start this season. She just missed in the other game with 42 in a 63-44 win over Raymore-Peculiar in the Winnetonka Tournament.

She had 26 in the first half Monday to power Grain Valley to a 43-21 lead at the intermission. The Eagles put it out of reach with a 17-4 advantage in the third quarter and scored no points in the fourth quarter with many of the rotation players sitting on the bench.

Cameryn Bown added eight points and Annabella Totta and McKenah Sears each contributed six for the Eagles (1-0 Middle Six).

TRUMAN 74, KC SOUTHEAST 34: Truman raced to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in a rout of host Kansas City Southeast Monday at the Interscholastic League Fieldhouse.

The Patriots extended that lead to 44-23 at halftime and pulled away with a 23-3 advantage in the third quarter.

Aa’Mya Stacker fired in 19 points and Taliyah Scott added 17 to power Truman (3-1). Cece Mora added nine points and Layla Scott and Graceann Brunk chipped in eight apiece.

Maizen Williams scored 21 points to lead Southeast (2-1).

BLUE SPRINGS 54, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 30: Blue Springs grabbed a 13-5 lead after one quarter and held on for a Suburban Big Eight victory over host Ray-Pec in its conference opener Monday.

The Wildcats led 21-10 at halftime before Ray-Pec cut it to 31-24 entering the final quarter. Blue Springs pulled away with a 23-point final quarter.

Jayla Cornelius fired in 17 points to lead Blue Springs (3-1, 1-0 Big Eight). Kayleigh Jenkins added 14 and Nikole Schnell had nine.

OAK GROVE 56, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 41: Oak Grove used an 18-6 third-quarter run to break open a tight game and claim a win in the Lafayette County Husker Classic Monday in Higginsville.

Oak Grove led 16-11 after the first quarter but the Tigers pulled within 27-25 at halftime.

Makenna Gray led a balanced Oak Grove attack with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Bri Craig added 11 points, Mercedes Rissler had 10 and Mackenzie Mann chipped in eight for the Panthers (2-2).

Rylie Stottlemyer scored 17 points to lead Excelsior Springs (1-2).

Oak Grove meets host Lafayette County on Wednesday. The Panthers fell 28-21 to the Huskers in the season opener.