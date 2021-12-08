Foul shooting night dooms Chrisman in loss to North Kansas City

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

William Chrisman senior guards Cam Dickerson and Dayne Herl didn't try to masquerade the obvious following a 55-41 non-conference home loss to visiting North Kansas City Tuesday.

The Bears staged a strong third-quarter comeback to tie it 37-all on a Herl free throw at 6:11, but on the night Chrisman shot just 4 of 18 from the line and that came back to haunt coach Jake Kates' team.

"I don't even want to know what we were from the line, because I know it was bad," said Dickerson, who finished with 10 points. “I know I was bad, but I guess you have off nights like that. At least it didn't come in a conference game or a postseason game because then you've nightmares about it the rest of your life."

Herl, who also finished with 10 points, said the struggles at the line cost the Bears a chance at the comeback.

"We really played well to come back and tie the game," Herl said, referring to Chrisman trailing 28-19 at halftime. "And if we hit any of our free throws, I think we have a good chance of winning. We handled their pressure and really played hard the entire game, but we had a bad night at the line.

“You want to win every game, but if it happens, I'm glad it happened early in the season in a game that won't affect us the rest of the year."

Kates was surprisingly upbeat after the loss that saw his team fall to 3-2 overall.

"Honestly, we work on free throws all the time," Kates said. "It's kind of funny –we spent extra time working on free throws at practice yesterday. And we were bad tonight – and the guys know we were bad. And we still had a chance to win that game.

"It's tied in the third quarter and if we hit any free throws, who knows?

"They're a physical team, they play great pressure defense and I think we handled their press really well. You know, we missed a ton of layups, too. … You can learn a lot more from a loss than you can from a win, so we can learn a whole lot from tonight's game."

Another problem for the Bears came when Ralph Covington fouled out with the score tied at 37.

"Like a lot of the guys, Ralph missed a lot of layups, but he gave us a real presence inside and scored eight points before he fouled out,” Kates said. “I thought Trey (Kates, his son) did a nice job coming in and getting some big rebounds after Ralph left the game."

On the flip side, the Hornets finished 17 of 23 from the line, and following two misses in the second half, a Hornet player grabbed the rebound and hit a layup.

"We couldn't hit 'em and we didn't box out when they were shooting them," Kates said. "They made us pay for our mistakes and they hit their free throws."

North Kansas City's Avian Webb led all scorers with 17 points and Alex Gunnells added 14.