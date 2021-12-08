Prep basketball roundup: Fast start helps Fort Osage knock off unbeaten Oak Park

The Examiner staff

The Fort Osage girls basketball team picked up a needed win Tuesday night.

Over a team that had no losses.

The Indians used a strong first half to knock off a previously undefeated Oak Park team 52-44 for their first win of the season.

“Really good night,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said. “Great leadership and play from Heather Chiesi and Macie Smith. Freshmen Niki Bisbee and Kyli Bisbee had great games.”

Smith scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the first half as Fort Osage opened up a 32-18 halftime lead with a 17-8 advantage in the second quarter.

Oak Park (4-1) cut the deficit to 39-31 entering the final quarter but the Indians held on to improve to 1-5.

Chiesi added 12 points and Niki Bisbee had 10 to help power Fort Osage.

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 45, OLATHE EAST 27: After falling behind 11-6 after one quarter, Blue Springs South outscored host Olathe East 39-16 the rest of the way for a win in the first round of the Lady Hawk Classic Tuesday.

The Jaguars, playing their season opener, outscored the Hawks 15-7 in the second period to grab a 21-18 halftime lead. The Jaguars pulled away with a 15-5 advantage in the final quarter.

Jaidynn Mason, who had seven points in the second half, and Kendall Puryear led South’s balanced attack with 11 points each. Alexis Alexander added 10.

ST. MICHAEL 61, CENTER 30: Sa’Yere Banks scored 12 points to lead St. Michael the Archangel Catholic to a 61-30 rout of Center Tuesday.

Erica Scheier added 11 points and Kayce Cooper had 10 to help power the balanced attack for the Guardians (2-2).

Boys

GRAIN VALLEY 41, PLEASANT HILL 34: A strong defensive effort allowed Grain Valley to rally past host Pleasant Hill for its first win of the season.

The Eagles (1-1) fell behind 22-15 after one quarter but allowed only 12 points total the last three quarters. The Eagles outscored the Roosters 9-5 in the third quarter to erase a 26-25 halftime deficit and take the lead for good.

“I was really proud of the way we defended and rebounded in the last three quarters,” Grain Valley coach Andy Herbert said. “We showed some grit and toughness when we needed to and were able to finish the game. It was far from a thing of beauty, but it doesn't have to be. Definitely made some progress tonight.”

Avery Garmon scored 14 points and Cylas Brewer and Nick Hooper each added five as all nine players who saw the court for the Eagles scored.