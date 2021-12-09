Defense helps Truman rally past Van Horn in overtime thriller

Michael Smith

Special to The Examiner

The Truman boys basketball team has a completely different look for the 2021-22 season.

The Patriots have a new head coach in former player Simon Morefield and the team had seven seniors, who were all rotational players, graduate in May of 2021.

That left juniors Maddux Bristow and Griffen Hernandez as the only returning players who played varsity for Truman last year. Not only that, the team is young as it has only one senior on the team.

That wasn’t an issue against Van Horn, a team that made the Class 5 state final four last season. After trailing for most of the game, host Truman used a swarming defense and clutch shooting to send the game to overtime in the fourth quarter.

In the extra session junior forward Marza Derrickson hit one of the biggest shots late in overtime to boost the Patriots to a 68-64 victory.

“If you look at the stat sheet and you see the offensive rebounds and free throw shooting, we didn’t deserve to win that game,” Morefield said. “The boys continue to believe in us and each other.

“We had all five guys engaged, believing in what we were doing. All five guys were working together and that’s what got us the victory.”

Both teams went into overtime tied at 56 apiece and Truman raced out to a 61-57 lead after junior Charles Daniels and Bristow sank a pair of tough shots. Daniels split a double team and hit a reverse layup while falling down and Bristow hit a fadeaway jumper in the paint with a hand in his face.

Van Horn responded with a 7-0 spurt to go up 64-61 that was spearheaded by senior Brycen Dean’s three-point play on a fast-break layup and another layup on a backdoor cut. Bristow immediately responded on the next possession with a drive to the basket that resulted in another three-point play to tie it at 64.

Van Horn traveled on the ensuing possession to give the ball back to Truman. That allowed Derrickson, who finished with 11 points, to become a hero when he hit an open jumper from the elbow with 13 seconds left to give his team the lead for good at 66-64.

“Big-time players make big-time plays, that’s all I got to say,” Derrickson said with a smile.

Dean missed a jumper on the other end and Truman sophomore James Minks sealed the game by draining a pair of free throws with 4.6 seconds left.

Van Horn looked like it was going to run away with it when senior point guard Jeremy Paige scored nine points in the first quarter to help his team take a 22-10 advantage.

Truman, though, stormed back in the second to cut the Falcons’ lead to 33-28 going into halftime thanks to six players contributing to the scoring.

Truman (3-2) tied it at 33 apiece after a Bristow transition layup and a 3-point jumper from Hernandez sparked a 5-0 spurt. However, Van Horn junior forward Korey Messick exploded for 10 points in the quarter – all from the paint – to help the Falcons go into the fourth period up 48-43.

Early in the fourth, every time it seemed like Truman was poised to take the lead, the Falcons had a response. Messick hit a layup midway through the period to put Van Horn ahead 56-49. However, turnovers plagued Van Horn late as they committed seven in the fourth quarter, including some key ones down the stretch.

That allowed the Patriots, who pressured Van Horn ball handlers for the final eight minutes, to go on a 7-0 run to send the game to overtime. Junior Carter Allen and Bristow both hit 3-pointers during the run. Bristow’s trey came from 23 feet out at the top of the key with about 4 seconds left to send it to overtime.

“I missed two or three free throws (late in the fourth quarter), so I knew I needed to make it up to the team,” said Bristow, who finished with a team-high 24 points. “When I got the ball, I knew I was going to score.

“In the first half, we didn’t rebound the ball at all. In the second half, we came out focused and found bodies. And we won the game with our intensity on the defensive end. When we put pressure on them, we knew they weren’t going to be able to do anything with our quickness in the backcourt.”

Despite returning a good amount of players from last season’s state final four run, Van Horn has struggled to a 1-4 start against a tough schedule. Late in this contest, Paige, Messick and Kayleb Jefferson all fouled out, which hurt a Van Horn team that only has a six-man rotation.

Head coach Max Sollars put some of the blame on himself and some on the lack of trust among his players.

“In the fourth quarter, we have to trust what we do and not what individuals like to do,” Sollars said. “We took some ill-advised shots and Simon and his crew capitalized. We’ve lost so many close games that the guys are starting to lose trust in one another. We didn’t have a lot of trust in one another to begin with and that just comes with being mature together and getting wins.

“I think either Jeremy or Korey have fouled out in every game, and that comes with bad coaching. A lot of times I trust those guys or I feel we are in a position where we can take them out. Then it bites me in the foot.”

Dean led the Falcons with 24 points and he was followed by Messick with 16 and Paige with 11.

Minks finished with nine and Daniels had seven for Truman.