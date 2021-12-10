Blue Springs South can't make up for slow start in tournament loss to Jennings

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs South had to play catch-up all night against Jennings (Mo.) in their opening game of the Blue Springs School District Boys Basketball Tournament.

Coach Josh Smith's Jaguars cut the deficit to 54-52 on a D'Avion Stokes basket at 4:07 of the fourth quarter, but South went scoreless until Mike Brooks hit a layup at 1:23.

Meanwhile, the Warriors scored 10 straight points to claim a 66-54 victory Thursday. The Jaguars will meet Ozark, a 53-52 loser to Bentonville (Ark.) on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, in the consolation bracket at 4 p.m. Friday.

Stokes finished with 10 points, with six coming in the fourth quarter.

"This is a team where every member is a leader," the junior guard said. "Tonight, I was able to provide some leadership in the fourth quarter, but we had a lot of other guys provide leadership, too.

"We just got off to a rough start and we kept fighting to come back. We just couldn't come all the way back."

The Warriors, behind Danny Thomas' 16-point first half, which included five 3-pointers, went on a 14-4 run in the second quarter and used that to take a 34-26 lead into halftime.

"We did not do the things you have to do in the first half to beat a quality team like Jennings," Smith said. "We played better in the second half, but it's impossible to beat a good team by playing one good half of basketball."

South trailed 49-43 going into the fourth quarter when Stokes scored six points in a 9-5 run that saw the Warriors’ lead shrink to 54-52.

But the Jaguars could never get the game tied or take the lead.

"We're an inexperienced team, and this is just our second game of the season," Smith added. "And you saw that inexperience lead to some costly turnovers and other mistakes. We're going to work hard and we will get better as the season goes on."

Logan Willis hit three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Jaguars (0-2), who hadn't played since Nov. 30.

Damon Harris led Jennings with 21 points and Thomas finished with 19.