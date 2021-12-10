Ike Ezeogu's rim-rattling dunks spark Blue Springs to rout in season, tourney opener

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The way Ike Ezeogu started his final high school basketball season, many may be asking why he chose to play football in college.

Ezeogu and Blue Springs looked to be in postseason form in their season opener as the Wildcats turned in a textbook performance against Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside, winning 78-47 in a first-round game in the Blue Springs School District Boys Basketball Tournament at Blue Springs High School.

Ezeogu, who has signed to play football with Iowa State University, was a force of nature Thursday as the 6-foot-5 senior forward had six rim-shaking dunks, 26 points and a dozen rebounds to pace the Wildcats’ offense.

"Ike is impressive,” Blue Springs head coach Adam Jones said. “We like to think of him as a basketball player who's also a pretty good football player. We're just glad to have him on our side."

For the past 26 days, the Wildcats have been practicing, while many area teams have been playing, and Ezeogu said it was time to face a team in a different colored jersey.

"We've been ready for this game since the end of last season," said Ezeogu, an all-conference and all-district defensive end in football. "All we've been thinking about, all we've been working for – and we've been working hard – is tonight's game and our tournament, and we came out on fire and played well for four quarters."

Well, the starters actually played well for three quarters as Jones rested his starting lineup in the fourth quarter and the reserves managed to maintain the 30-point mercy rule against the Grizzlies.

"Oh, when Ike plays like he did tonight, watch out, we can be a dangerous team," said senior guard Mike Harrison, who added 18 points. "Tonight was real. We've worked hard in practice to make tonight special, and it was special for us, our fans and our school.

"We can't wait to get on the court tomorrow night."

The Wildcats will play St. Louis University High, a 55-35 winner over Rockhurst, in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Springs High School. Northside and Rockhurst meet in a consolation bracket game at 5:30 Friday.

With Ezeogu scoring 12 points in the first quarter, the Wildcats ran off to a 22-16 lead.

They padded that advantage to 45-23 at halftime and used a 24-point third quarter to start the mercy-rule clock in the final period.

"This didn't feel like a first game," Ezeogu said. "Mike and Kyle (Bruce, a senior point guard who added nine points) and I have played together forever. We're friends and teammates and this is our senior year. It's the last year I'll ever play basketball and we want to make it special."

Many of the Wildcats baskets came from their transition game, following a Grizzlies turnover or Ezeogu rebound.

"We scored a lot of baskets tonight because of our defense," Jones said. "We have worked so hard in practice on our defense and the guys are buying in, and they saw tonight how they are being rewarded for all their hard work in practice.

Senior Ta'Rez Thompson came off the bench to score 15 points for the Wildcats.

Zayveon Robinson led the Grizzlies with 11 points.