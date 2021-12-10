Prep basketball roundup: Fort Osage girls rally for second straight win

The Examiner staff

Despite playing shorthanded, the Fort Osage girls basketball team appears to be turning its season around.

The Indians outscored Platte County 14-8 in the final quarter to edge the visiting Pirates 30-29 Thursday.

Niki Bisbee scored to put the Indians ahead late, Macie Smith grabbed a key rebound and the Fort Osage defense stopped the Pirates on two possessions to secure the win.

“Really great night for these kids,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said after her team improved to 2-5 with its second win this week after starting 0-5. “We are currently playing down three varsity kids due to injury and COVID, but we have faced adversity with grit. Proud of our efforts this week.”

Fort Osage fell behind 11-5 after the first quarter but pulled within 13-12 at halftime. After Platte County had an 8-4 advantage in the third to take a 21-16 lead, the Indians rallied.

Smith finished with eight points, Bisbee had six and Heather Chiesi chipped in with five.

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 60, LEE’S SUMMIT 42: Lee’s Summit North used a big third quarter to break open a tight game and defeat crosstown rival Lee’s Summit Thursday.

Emani Bennett tallied 20 points and 16 rebounds and twin sister Elauni Bennett had 18 points as the Broncos improved to 4-1 overall.

The Broncos led 22-21 at halftime but outscored the Tigers 22-6 in the third quarter to take command.

Meleah Grayson and Addy Potts each added 10 points for North.

Boys

FORT OSAGE 51, HARRISONVILLE 36: Arthur Wyatt tallied 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his season debut to lead Fort Osage to a road win over Harrisonville Wednesday.

The Indians jumped to a 29-21 halftime lead and held on to improve to 1-2.

Chase Stumfoll added 12 points and dished out nine assists, just two off the school record for a single game.

“Saw some really good things, and things we need to continue to improve on especially defensively,” Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson said. “The biggest thing was cutting down on the turnovers, getting higher percentage shots, and big games by Arthur Wyatt, who had not played yet this year, and Brayden Nelson (nine points, six rebounds). We had 17 assists on 20 baskets, so that is exactly what we want to do. Looking to build off this.”

MILLER CAREER ACADEMY 71, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 64: BJ Stewart continued his impressive start with another double-double but it wasn’t enough as Lee’s Summit North fell to Miller Career Academy in the first round of the Webster Groves Classic Thursday.

Stewart posted 24 points and 19 rebounds for his fourth double-double in as many games. Mike Livingston added 21 points.

The Broncos led 15-11 after the first quarter but Miller took a 38-36 lead at halftime and inched ahead with a 14-9 advantage in the third quarter.

North (2-2) falls into the consolation bracket for a 5:30 p.m. game Friday.