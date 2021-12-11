Blue Springs falls to SLUH in tournament semifinal thriller

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The much-anticipated semifinal matchup Friday night at the Blue Springs School District Boys Basketball Tournament lived up to its pregame hype.

St. Louis University High edged the host Blue Springs Wildcats by connecting on four free throws in the final 10 seconds of the Junior Billikens' 66-60 victory.

Blue Springs trailed 57-52 with 3:27 left when Mike Harrison hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 57-54. After a Billikens turnover, Kyle Bruce hit a long 3-pointer to tie it at 57.

SLUH’s Nick Kramer hit a 3-pointer at 1:58 but Bruce followed with his second consecutive trey and again it was tied, 60-60, at 1:35.

What followed was a disappointing series for Blue Springs as coach Adam Jones talked about the importance of boxing out on free throws.

"They miss the front end of a one-and-one, and we don't box out – which is something we work on all the time at practice – and they get the ball back and (Jaden McClain) gets a basket and they lead 62-60. It's a great learning experience and it came early in the season."

SLUH’s Luke Johnston and Zach Ortwerth then hit both ends of one-and-ones to seal the victory.

"We have a lot to work on, but the guys worked hard, and you always want to see that," Jones said. "We left one of the best shooters in the state open in the second half after he didn't score in the first half and (Kramer) finished with 17 points."

Bruce led the Wildcats with 23 points, including five 3-pointers.

Blue Springs will play Jennings in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday. SLUH will face Bentonville (Ark.) in the championship at 5:30 p.m.