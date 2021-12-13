Prep basketball roundup: Bryce Dean's late shot lifts Van Horn to win

The Examiner staff

Brycen Dean made sure the Van Horn boys basketball team secured its second win of the season Friday.

Dean sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds to lift the Falcons to a 68-67 win over host Pembroke Hill.

Van Horn outscored Pembroke Hill 25-16 in the third quarter to break a 26-all halftime tie and take a 51-42 lead into the final quarter, but the host Raiders rallied to grab a 67-65 lead before Dean’s shot decided it.

Dean finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and two steals as Van Horn improved to 2-4 overall. Jeremy Paige added 18 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Kayleb Jefferson scored 14 of his 15 points to help the Falcons tie it at halftime. Korey Messick added seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Falcons are off until Friday when they travel to face crosstown rival William Chrisman.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 49, PARK HILL SOUTH 46: William Chrisman finished the game on an 18-5 run to edge host Park Hill South Friday.

The Bears rallied from a 32-29 third quarter deficit to improve to 4-2 and snap a two-game skid.

Dayne Herl finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and Jessie Minter added 11 points and three assists to help power Chrisman. Ralph Covington added nine points and four rebounds.

PLATTE COUNTY 63, GRAIN VALLEY 60: Grain Valley’s shot at the buzzer bounced off the rim as the Eagles fell to host Platte County in a non-conference thriller Friday.

Avery Garmon shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 22 points to give the Eagles (1-2) a chance.

Owen Herbert added 11 points and Alex Snyder had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

JOHN BURROUGHS 54, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 45: After defeating Riverview Gardens 66-54 Friday, Lee’s Summit North had trouble scoring and fell to John Burroughs in the fifth-place game of the Webster Groves Classic Saturday.

It was the first game in six that BJ Stewart failed to post a double-double, totaling 14 points and seven rebounds.

“Not the best day," Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “John Burroughs limited our looks and did a great job keeping our leading scorer and leading rebounder in check.

“The bright spot of the day was the play of two ninth graders. Quentin Huhman, a 6-foot-3 post, and 5-9 guard Crey Burns saw the court for significant minutes and played well today.”

Michael Livingston led the Broncos with 18 points.

John Burroughs extended a 14-12 first-quarter lead to 31-24 at halftime and held off the Broncos (3-3).

Stewart amassed 28 points and 18 rebounds and Livingston added 18 points to lead the Broncos past Riverview Gardens Friday.

CAMERON 51, OAK GROVE 47: Cameron outscored Oak Grove 16-12 in the final period to break a 35-all tie and edge the Panthers in their final game of the Lafayette County Husker Classic Saturday.

Oak Grove trailed 14-8 after one quarter but rallied to grab a 21-20 halftime lead.

"I thought that for the majority of the game tonight we played well enough to win, we just didn't have enough consistency to finish the game,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “Overall, I am pleased with our consistent competitiveness and, as we get more reps and comfort, our ability to compete now is going to start turning into wins soon."

Aiden Squires tallied 20 points and Jamison Kirk and Nick Reeves each added nine points to lead the Panthers (1-5).

Girls

NIXA 63, GRAIN VALLEY 57: Grain Valley took large class state power Nixa into overtime before falling in Friday night’s road game.

Grain Valley outscored Nixa 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 41-33 lead entering the fourth quarter, but Nixa rallied to tie it at 52 and send it to overtime.

Nixa outscored Grain Valley 9-5 in the extra period.

Junior guard Grace Slaughter fired in 33 points despite a 3-of-10 shooting night from 3-point range to lead Grain Valley (4-1).

McKenah Sears added eight points, four rebounds and four assists and Ella Clyman had eight points and six rebounds for the Eagles.