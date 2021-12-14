Mason's defense, scoring spark Blue Springs South in Suburban Big Eight opener

Michael Smith

Senior guard Jaidynn Mason is someone who Blue Springs South girls basketball coach Kory Lower depends on to guard the opponent’s top scorer.

That’s because Mason makes life difficult for opposing ball handlers as she plays tenacious defense and never gives up on a play.

That was evident early in the fourth quarter.

Lee’s Summit West’s Tasia Johnson stole the ball from South on the first possession. She seemed to have a clear path for a fast-break basket. Mason didn’t allow that to happen, sprinting back on defense and altering Johnson’s shot, which ended up being a miss.

That was just one of several key defensive plays for Mason as she also had a team-high 16 points in a 47-39 Monday in the Jaguars’ Suburban Big Eight Conference opener at Lee’s Summit West High School.

“I just like to hustle, that is the way I am,” Mason said of her key defensive stop in the fourth period. “I just contested all their shots and did the best I could.

“I love (guarding the other team’s top scorer). It makes me a better player.”

The senior also had five steals, five rebounds and a block as she hounded Johnson and guard Bailey Burns in the backcourt. Mason helped the Jaguars (3-1) force 11 turnovers and limit West to 41% shooting.

“Jaidynn is one of the most hard-working people I know,” sophomore forward Lexi Maring said. “She is the best hustler and best passer I have ever seen. She is always dishing it to the post and always showing us love.”

Mason scored six of South’s eight points after the team struggled with eight first-quarter turnovers while falling behind 12-8 entering the second period.

The South defense limited the Titans to just five points in the second period when Maring made an important contribution with four points and four rebounds. Emily Berry hit a running jumper to give the Jaguars their first lead at 14-12 and they went into halftime ahead 19-17.

“I told the coaches before we went into the locker room after the game that it was Lexi’s best game by far,” Lower said. “She’s stepped up, especially with our bigs in foul trouble.”

Mason sparked a big third quarter with a steal and fast-break layup early. She also got a conventional three-point play on a putback layup to put South up 26-19. Senior guard Saneea Bevely scored five of her 10 points in the quarter and Tiyani Rollins hit a corner 3-pointer at the buzzer to put South up 33-24 going into the fourth.

“She is one of the best athletes I ever coached,” Lower said of Mason. “Her speed and athleticism are problems a lot of times.”

West got as close as 35-30 early in the fourth, but Maring got a key conventional three-point play to make it 38-30. Berry drained a dagger 3-pointer from the corner with 1:16 remaining put South ahead 44-32 and seal the win.