Prep basketball roundup: Truman holds off St. Joseph Central to win home opener

The Truman girls basketball team used a 13-5 advantage in the third quarter to break open a tight game in its home opener Monday.

The Patriots led 24-21 at halftime and extended their lead to 37-26 with that third-quarter run on the way to a 44-38 victory over visiting St. Joseph Central.

“I was really proud of the girls played tonight,” Truman coach Jim Page said. “We had to play through a little foul trouble but came together and got the win.”

Taliyah Scott, Aa’Mya Stacker and Cece Mora led a balanced attack with 12 points each, and Layla Scott added six as Truman improved to 4-1 heading into its Suburban Middle Six Conference opener against Grain Valley at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 32, BELTON 24: William Chrisman overcame a slow start, rallying for a win over Belton in its Suburban Middle Six Conference opener Monday.

The Bears trailed 19-10 at halftime but held the Pirates to just five points in the second half while ending a three-game losing streak.

Mele Taula totaled 12 points and Monica Tharp, Jessie Taylor and Lilly Miller all chipped in with five points for the Bears (2-4, 1-0 Middle Six).

LEE’S SUMMIT 59, FORT OSAGE 33: Fort Osage was unable to overcome a slow start in a non-conference road loss Monday.

The Indians fell behind the Tigers 16-6 after the first quarter and trailed 36-16 at halftime.

“Came out flat and couldn’t crawl out of it,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said after her team’s two-game win streak was halted. “Senior Katelyn Smith led us with excellent defense and energy.”

Macie Smith scored 16 points and Emmah Crowe and Heather Chiesi each added five for the Indians (2-6).

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 61, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 37: Visiting Raymore-Peculiar must have seen double in a Suburban Big Eight Conference loss to Lee’s Summit North Monday.

Twin sisters Elauni and Emani Bennett each recorded a double-double to lead the Broncos to their fourth straight win. Elauni posted a game-high 26 points on 77% shooting from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Emani contributed 18 points and a team-best 14 boards. Addy Potts chipped in 10 points.

The Broncos (5-1, 1-0 Big Eight) jumped to a 15-7 lead after one quarter. After Ray-Pec trimmed that to 23-18 at halftime, North used a 20-9 advantage in the third quarter to pull away.

Boys

PLEASANT HILL 63, OAK GROVE 37: Oak Grove couldn’t recover from an 18-point first-quarter deficit in a loss to Pleasant Hill in the first round of the MRVC West Conference Tournament Monday at Center High School.

The Panthers fell behind 24-6 after the opening period before nearly cutting the deficit to single digits later.

"It is tough for us to be competitive with slow starts and unfortunately that has been a theme recently for our team,” Panthers coach Dustin Fox said. “We have to be better prepared to execute offensively and take away what teams do well defensively at the beginning of games. I was proud of our competitiveness to be able to cut the lead to 11 in the fourth quarter, but our start was our downfall in the game tonight."

Landon Chance led Oak Grove (1-5) with six points and nine rebounds and Connor Hernandez had six points.