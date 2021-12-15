Ike Ezeogu's shot at the buzzer lifts Blue Springs past Park Hill in overtime thriller

The Examiner staff

Down 11 points with 6 ½ minutes left in the fourth quarter, Blue Springs boys basketball coach Adam Jones knew his team still had some fight left in it.

The Wildcats not only rallied to tie it late, they won it 80-78 when senior forward Ike Ezeogu sank a shot at the buzzer in overtime.

“Super proud of our kids. Love the toughness of this group,” Blue Springs coach Adam Jones said. “We made a lot of mistakes tonight, but they didn’t affect our effort or concentration.”

Ezeogu scored eight of his team-high 29 points in the fourth quarter, and senior guard Mike Harrison had seven in the final period to fuel the comeback from the 11-point deficit.

“Our kids battled out of the hole and were fortunate to get to overtime,” Jones said.

With 16 seconds left in regulation and Park Hill clinging to a 67-66 lead, Kendrick Bell made the first free throw but missed the second to make it 68-66.

Out of timeouts, senior point guard Kyle Bruce led the Wildcats down the floor, ran the set and passed to Harrison at the free throw line. Harrison leaned in for the layup with six seconds left to tie it.

Park Hill called a timeout immediately to set up the final play. But Blue Springs didn’t allow the Trojans an effective shot to win it.

“Coming out of their timeout, our kids sat down and defended perfectly, keeping them from getting a good look at the buzzer,” Jones said.

Josh Allen came up big late for the Wildcats, scoring five points in the fourth quarter and six in overtime to help keep it tied.

With the game tied at 78 in overtime, Park Hill’s Marqueas Bell was called for carrying the ball with 20 seconds left.

In the final seconds, Bruce drove into the lane but missed a floater. Ezeogu snagged the offensive rebound and drained a putback for the win as the buzzer sounded.

“We know we were very fortunate to beat a very good Park Hill team,” Jones said after his team improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in the Suburban Big Eight Conference. “But this team feels like they should have a chance to win every time they step on the floor.”

Blue Springs trailed 19-12 after the first quarter but outscored the Trojans 22-8 in the second to take a 34-27 lead into halftime. Park Hill, though, reversed that in the third quarter with a 20-9 advantage to take a 47-43 lead into the fourth and then extending it to 11 before Blue Springs rallied.

Harrison finished with 23 points, Allen had 11 of his 13 in the final quarter and overtime and Bruce tallied six points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth.

Ezeogu, Harrison and Allen each finished with four fouls as Park Hill shot 28 of 37 from the free-throw line. Blue Springs prevailed despite shooting just 10 of 19 from the line.

Kendrick Bell finished with 29 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter, to lead Park Hill (4-1, 0-1). Marqueas Bell finished with 27, including six in the fourth and five in overtime as he shot 12 of 13 from the line. Sammy Hall added 10 points, including five in overtime, for the Trojans.

Blue Springs travels to Lee’s Summit North Friday and is off until facing Kearney in the first round of the William Jewell Holiday Classic’s Patterson Division at 6 p.m. Dec. 27.