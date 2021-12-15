Prep basketball roundup: Blue Springs South struggles to score in loss

The Examiner staff

The Blue Springs South boys basketball team struggled to score from the start Tuesday night.

And it didn’t end pretty as Park Hill South thrashed the host Jaguars 61-29 in a non-conference matchup.

Blue Springs South fell behind 15-5 after the first quarter and the visiting Panthers extended their lead to 39-13 at halftime.

“Park Hill South was a far superior team on both ends of the court,” Blue Springs South coach Josh Smith said after his young team dropped to 0-5. “We didn’t execute our keys very well at all – and we weren’t ready to play for the second straight game, which is on me. We’ve got to get a whole lot better in a whole bunch of areas if we’re going to be a competitive basketball team this season.”

Logan Willis sank a pair of 3-pointers and led the Jaguars with 10 points.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 41, LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 39: A shorthanded Lee’s Summit North team rallied in the fourth quarter but fell just short against visiting Ray-Pec in its Suburban Big Eight Conference opener.

“We are dealing with some health concerns and missing another starter due to a suspension,” Broncos coach Mike Hilbert said. “(We) struggled to score for three quarters, but they found their legs and made it a game in the fourth.”

Freshmen Crey Burns, Quentin Huhman and Tate Barker all started and played 28-plus minutes a piece.

“This group is young but very athletic and skilled basketball players,” Hilbert said.

The Broncos outscored Ray-Pec 17-9 in the fourth quarter and had the game within one point with less than two minutes to play, but couldn’t get the lead.

Junior Matt Williams made his starting debut and scored a game-high 13 points. BJ Stewart came off the bench to add 12 for the Broncos (3-4, 0-1 Big Eight).

North led 10-9 after one quarter but the Panthers (3-2, 1-0) grabbed a 24-15 halftime lead.