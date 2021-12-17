Prep basketball roundup: Strong start helps Oak Grove snap six-game losing streak

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

The Oak Grove boys basketball team has been starting slow all season.

The Panthers reversed that Thursday, using a strong start to roll past Clinton 64-46 in an MRVC West Conference Tournament consolation semifinal at Center High School.

The Panthers got off to a 25-12 lead after one quarter on the way to advancing to Friday’s consolation final.

"We have battling slow starts all season and tonight we came out and played our best quarter of the year in the first,” Oak Grove coach Dustin Fox said. “The coaching staff challenged the seniors to have a better start tonight and they did a great job leading the way."

Clinton pulled with 46-36 after the third quarter but the Panthers pulled away again in the fourth.

Connor Hernandez sank six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 22 points to lead the Panthers (2-6), who snapped a six-game skid.

Jamison Kirk added 13 points and six rebounds, Landon Chance had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards and Hunter Jones chipped in with six points and seven assists.

The Panthers play Harrisonville Friday for fifth place.

Girls

PARK HILL SOUTH 48, FORT OSAGE 22: Fort Osage couldn’t recover from a slow start in a non-conference road loss to Park Hill South Thursday.

“We played incredibly hard, but fell to a very good Park Hill South team. Back to work tomorrow,” Fort Osage coach Lindsay Thompson said.

The host Panthers extended a 15-5 first-quarter lead to 28-11 by halftime.

Heather Chiesi and Emmah Crowe each scored six points to lead Fort Osage (2-7).

ST. JOSEPH CENTRAL 66, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 16: William Chrisman again struggled to score in a loss to host St. Joseph Central Thursday.

The Bears fell behind 35-9 at halftime and couldn’t recover to fall to 2-5.

Junior forward Mele Taula scored 11 of Chrisman’s 16 points.